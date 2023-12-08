There are two COE open bidding rounds every month in 2024, with the results on alternate Wednesdays except three dates which coincide with Singapore public holidays.

Generally, the COE bidding exercise starts on Monday at 12pm in the week when the exercise is due, and ends with the results on Wednesday at 4pm.

However, there are two COE bidding exercises in 2024 which will start on Tuesday at 12pm and end on Thursday.

The first bidding round of 2024 January will begin on the second of the month (Tuesday) and end on the fourth (Thursday) because of the Jan 1 (Monday) public holiday, New Year's Day.

The second bidding round of 2024 June will begin on the 18th of the month (Tuesday) and end on the 20th (Thursday), because of the June 17 (Monday) public holiday, Hari Raja Haji.

There will also be one COE bidding exercise in 2024 which will start on Monday (May 20) but end on Thursday (May 23), because of the May 22 (Wednesday) public holiday, Vesak Day.

The interval between COE bidding rounds is typically two weeks, but there will be three-week intervals for four of the COE rounds in 2024 due to the calendar.

The three-week break before the next round of COE bidding, which would give dealers extra time to collect orders, applies to the COE exercises scheduled for Feb 5 to 7, May 6 to 8, Aug 5 to 7 and Oct 7 to 9,

Here are the COE open bidding dates for 2024 (from LTA/OneMotoring):

Month End Date & Time January 2024 (first bidding) Jan 4, 2024 (Thursday), 4pm

[Monday of the week is a public holiday, New Year's Day] January 2024 (second bidding) Jan 17, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm February 2024 (first bidding) Feb 7, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm February 2024 (second bidding) Feb 21, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm March 2024 (first bidding) March 6, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm March 2024 (second bidding) March 20, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm April 2024 (first bidding) April 3, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm April 2024 (second bidding) April 17, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm May 2024 (first bidding) May 8, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm May 2024 (second bidding) May 23, 2024 (Thursday), 4pm

[Wednesday of the week is a public holiday, Vesak Day] June 2024 (first bidding) June 5, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm June 2024 (second bidding) June 20, 2024 (Thursday), 4pm

[Monday of the week is a public holiday, Hari Raya Haji] July 2024 (first bidding) July 3, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm July 2024 (second bidding) July 17, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm August 2024 (first bidding) Aug 7, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm August 2024 (second bidding) Aug 21, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm September 2024 (first bidding) Sept 4, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm September 2024 (second bidding) Sept 18, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm October 2024 (first bidding) Oct 9, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm October 2024 (second bidding) Oct 23, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm November 2024 (first bidding) Nov 6, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm November 2024 (second bidding) Nov 20, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm December 2024 (first bidding) Dec 4, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm December 2024 (second bidding) Dec 18, 2024 (Wednesday), 4pm

This article was first published in Motorist.