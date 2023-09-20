COE premiums for cars at all-time high as Open category, Cat B break $140k mark

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for September 2023, Cat A closed at $105,000, Cat B at $140,889, Cat C at $83,801, Cat D at $10,700, and Cat E at $144,640.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 864 bids and increased by $4,000. It closed at $105,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 735 bids and increased by $6,000. It closed at $140,889.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 153 bids and increased by $912. It closed at $83,801.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 639 bids in total with a decrease of $200. It closed at $10,700.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 282 bids and saw an increase of $7,640. It closed at $144,640.

Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for September 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $105,000 $101,000 $4,000 $97,652(Sep) $99,617(Oct) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $140,889 $134,889 $6,000 $122,414(Sep) $128,094(Oct) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $83,801 $82,889 $912 $82,345(Sep) $82,636(Oct) D – Motorcycle $10,700 $10,901 -$200 $10,868(Sep) $10,850(Oct) E – Open $144,640 $137,000 $7,640 -

ALSO READ: COE premiums hit $137k record high: Exploring car ownership and property choices

This article was first published in Motorist.