COE premiums for cars at all-time high as Open category, Cat B break $140k mark

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for September 2023, Cat A closed at $105,000, Cat B at $140,889, Cat C at $83,801, Cat D at $10,700, and Cat E at $144,640.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 864 bids and increased by $4,000. It closed at $105,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 735 bids and increased by $6,000. It closed at $140,889.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 153 bids and increased by $912. It closed at $83,801.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 639 bids in total with a decrease of $200. It closed at $10,700.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 282 bids and saw an increase of $7,640. It closed at $144,640.
Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for September 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$105,000
|
$101,000
|
$4,000
|$97,652(Sep) $99,617(Oct)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$140,889
|
$134,889
|
$6,000
|$122,414(Sep) $128,094(Oct)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$83,801
|
$82,889
|
$912
|$82,345(Sep) $82,636(Oct)
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,700
|
$10,901
|
-$200
|$10,868(Sep) $10,850(Oct)
|E – Open
|$144,640
|
$137,000
|
$7,640
|-
