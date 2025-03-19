COE premiums continue upward trend in second bidding for March 2025

Prices saw a significant increase across all categories in the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for March 2025, following a similar trend observed in the first bidding exercise earlier this month.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $1,772 to end the bidding exercise at $94,502.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $3,890 to end at $116,890.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $3,088 to end the bidding exercise at $70,089.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $310 to close at $9,511.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $4,090 to finish the exercise at $116,991.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for March 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$94,502
|$92,730
|+$1,772
|$92,525 (Mar)
$92,064 (Apr)
|B
|$116,890
|$113,000
|+$3,890
|$111,807 (Mar)
$114,787 (Apr)
|C
|$70,089
|$67,001
|+$3,088
|$66,874 (Mar)
$66,359 (Apr)
|D
|$9,511
|$9,201
|+$310
|$8,344 (Mar)
$8,753 (Apr)
|E
|$116,991
|$112,901
|+$4,090
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
benjamin.chia@asiaone.com
No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.