COE premiums continue upward trend in second bidding for March 2025

Prices saw a significant increase across all categories in the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for March 2025, following a similar trend observed in the first bidding exercise earlier this month.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $1,772 to end the bidding exercise at $94,502.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $3,890 to end at $116,890.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $3,088 to end the bidding exercise at $70,089.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $310 to close at $9,511.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $4,090 to finish the exercise at $116,991.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for March 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $94,502 $92,730 +$1,772 $92,525 (Mar)

$92,064 (Apr) B $116,890 $113,000 +$3,890 $111,807 (Mar)

$114,787 (Apr) C $70,089 $67,001 +$3,088 $66,874 (Mar)

$66,359 (Apr) D $9,511 $9,201 +$310 $8,344 (Mar)

$8,753 (Apr) E $116,991 $112,901 +$4,090 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.