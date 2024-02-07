COE premiums fall across the board, except for commercial vehicles

In the third COE bidding exercise of 2024, after a three-week break, Cat A closed at $79,000; Cat B closed at $102,338; Cat C closed at $72,001; Cat D closed at $9,290; while Cat E closed at $100,101.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,931 bids for 938 COEs and its premium dipped by $2,589. Category A COE closed at $79,000.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,163 bids for 655 COEs and its premium dipped by $9,662. Category B COE closed at $102,338.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 366 bids for 196 COEs and its premium increased by $4,000. Category C COE closed at $72,001.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 717 bids for 530 COEs and its premium decreased by a token $19. Category D COE closed at $9,290.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 305 bids for 163 COEs and dipped by $8,903. Category E COE closed at $100,101.

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for February 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $79,000 $81,589 – $2,589 $93,952

(Jan 2024)

$83,385

(Feb 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $102,338 $112,000 – $9,662 $130,241

(Jan 2024)

$113,742

(Feb 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $72,001 $68,001 + $4,000 $77,168

(Jan 2024)

$71,319

(Feb 2024) D – motorcycle $9,290 $9,309 – $19 $10,302

(Jan 2024)

$9,696

(Feb 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $100,101 $109,004 – $8,903 Not applicable

