COE premiums fall across the board, except for commercial vehicles

In the third COE bidding exercise of 2024, after a three-week break, Cat A closed at $79,000; Cat B closed at $102,338; Cat C closed at $72,001; Cat D closed at $9,290; while Cat E closed at $100,101.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,931 bids for 938 COEs and its premium dipped by $2,589. Category A COE closed at $79,000.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,163 bids for 655 COEs and its premium dipped by $9,662. Category B COE closed at $102,338.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 366 bids for 196 COEs and its premium increased by $4,000. Category C COE closed at $72,001.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 717 bids for 530 COEs and its premium decreased by a token $19. Category D COE closed at $9,290.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 305 bids for 163 COEs and dipped by $8,903. Category E COE closed at $100,101.
Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for February 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$79,000
|
$81,589
|
– $2,589
|$93,952
(Jan 2024)
$83,385
(Feb 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$102,338
|
$112,000
|
– $9,662
|$130,241
(Jan 2024)
$113,742
(Feb 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$72,001
|
$68,001
|
+ $4,000
|$77,168
(Jan 2024)
$71,319
(Feb 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$9,290
|
$9,309
|
– $19
|$10,302
(Jan 2024)
$9,696
(Feb 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$100,101
|
$109,004
|
– $8,903
|Not applicable
