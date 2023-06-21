COE premiums for larger cars hit new high of $121k in latest bidding exercise

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for June 2023, Cat A closed at $96,206, Cat B at $121,000, Cat C at $83,140, Cat D at $10,709, and Cat E at $123,000.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 751 bids and decreased by $1,795. It closed at $96,206.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 622 bids and increased by $298. It closed at $121,000.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 178 bids and increased by $1,339. It closed at $83,140.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 796 bids in total with a decrease of $292. It closed at $10,709.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 312 bids and saw an increase of $2,111. It closed at $123,000.
Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for June 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$96,206
|
$98,001
|
- $1,795
|$97,905
(July)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$121,000
|
$120,702
|
+ $298
|$118,921
(July)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$83,140
|
$81,801
|
+ $1,339
|$78,361
(July)
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,709
|
$11,001
|
- $292
|$10,249
(July)
|E – Open
|$123,000
|
$120,889
|
+ $2,111
|-