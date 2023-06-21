COE premiums for larger cars hit new high of $121k in latest bidding exercise

Motorist
PHOTO: Unsplash

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for June 2023, Cat A closed at $96,206, Cat B at $121,000, Cat C at $83,140, Cat D at $10,709, and Cat E at $123,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 751 bids and decreased by $1,795. It closed at $96,206.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 622 bids and increased by $298. It closed at $121,000.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 178 bids and increased by $1,339. It closed at $83,140.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 796 bids in total with a decrease of $292. It closed at $10,709.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 312 bids and saw an increase of $2,111. It closed at $123,000.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for June 2023:

Category
Current COE
Previous COE
Difference
PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $96,206

$98,001
- $1,795
 $97,905
(July)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $121,000

$120,702

 
+ $298
 $118,921
(July)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $83,140

$81,801
+ $1,339
 $78,361
(July)
D – Motorcycle $10,709

$11,001
- $292
 $10,249
(July)
E – Open $123,000

$120,889
+ $2,111
 -

This article was first published in Motorist.

