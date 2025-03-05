COE premiums mostly rise in first bidding for March 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices mostly went up in the first bidding exercise for March 2025.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $120 to end the bidding exercise at $92,730.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $3,402 to end at $113,000.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $1,812 to end the bidding exercise at $67,001.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $410 to close at $9,201.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $2,899 to finish the exercise at $112,901.
Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for March 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$92,730
|$92,850
|-$120
|$92,525 (Mar)
|B
|$113,000
|$109,598
|+$3,402
|$111,807 (Mar)
|C
|$67,001
|$65,189
|+$1,812
|$66,874 (Mar)
|D
|$9,201
|$8,791
|+$410
|$8,344 (Mar)
|E
|$112,901
|$110,002
|+$2,899
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
