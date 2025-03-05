COE premiums mostly rise in first bidding for March 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices mostly went up in the first bidding exercise for March 2025.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $120 to end the bidding exercise at $92,730.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $3,402 to end at $113,000.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $1,812 to end the bidding exercise at $67,001.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $410 to close at $9,201.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $2,899 to finish the exercise at $112,901.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for March 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $92,730 $92,850 -$120 $92,525 (Mar) B $113,000 $109,598 +$3,402 $111,807 (Mar) C $67,001 $65,189 +$1,812 $66,874 (Mar) D $9,201 $8,791 +$410 $8,344 (Mar) E $112,901 $110,002 +$2,899 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

