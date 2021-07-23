COE premiums rise across all categories on eve of COE supply drop

PHOTO: sgCarMart CAT Premium Change Quota No. of bids A $47,010 ▲ $2,009 836 1,240 B $59,501 ▲ $3,401 819 1,107 C $39,523 ▲ $623 166 337 E $60,001 ▲ $2,301 267 408

In the second round of bidding for July, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices rose across all private car categories.



More buyers could have been persuaded to make their these last two weeks, in anticipation of further price increases expected in the coming quarter as a result of the recently announced



Get data on past COE bidding exercises at our



Cat A COE — A 4.5per cent jump in premiums



Premiums for Cat A, for cars up to 1,600cc in engine capacity and with an output of no more than 130bhp, increased by $2,009 (4.5per cent) and ended at $47,010 this bidding round.



Premiums for the category now stand at 14.4per cent above the 12-month trailing average.



The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 48per cent. This figure has averaged 49per cent for Cat A in the last 12 months.



Cat B COE — Largest mover this session



Premiums for Cat B, for larger cars with more than 130bhp or engine displacements larger than 1,600cc, also climbed this bidding round, by $3,401 (6.1per cent) to reach $59,501.



This lastest climb has brought premiums for the category up to 25.3per cent above the 12-month trailing average.



The total number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the quota available by only 35per cent, lower than the 12-month average of 51per cent.



Cat C COE — A $623 increase



Premiums for Cat C, for goods vehicles and buses, rose by $623 (1.6per cent), closing at $39,523.



The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 103per cent, far higher than the 12-month trailing average of 76per cent.



Cat E COE — Premiums rise by 4per cent



In Cat E, the open category, premiums rose by $2,301 (4.0per cent), closing at $60,001.



The premium for this bidding round now stands at 24.4per cent above the 12-month trailing average and is at the 83rd percentile of the premiums of the last 12 months.



The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 153per cent. The 12-month trailing average for this figure is 59per cent.



Prevailing Quota Premium



The Prevailing Quota Premium is the amount to be paid for COE renewal and is computed from the moving average of the previous three-months of COE prices. Those looking to renew the COE on their cars will thus have to pay the following prices for the respective months.

