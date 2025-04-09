COE premiums rise again in first bidding for April 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices rose once again across most categories in the first bidding exercise for April 2025, with the exception of Category C which saw a decline.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $3,222 to end the bidding exercise at $97,724.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $1,009 to end at $117,899.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $1,307 to end the bidding exercise at $68,782.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $378 to close at $9,889.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $11 to finish the exercise at $117,002.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for April 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $97,724 $94,502 +$3,222 $92,064 (Apr) B $117,899 $116,890 +$1,009 $114,787 (Apr) C $68,782 $70,089 -$1,307 $66,359 (Apr) D $9,889 $9,511 +$378 $8,753 (Apr) E $117,002 $116,911 +$11 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

ben.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.