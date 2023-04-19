COE premiums rise except Category C; Open Category price hits all-time high of $124,501

Christopher Tan
Motorist
COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp and electric cars up to 147bhp closed 3.8 per cent higher at $90,589.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for April 2023, Cat A closed at $103,721, Cat B at $120,899, Cat C at $75,334, Cat D at $12,179, and Cat E at $124,501.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 750 bids and increased by $7,220. It closed at $103,721.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 553 bids and increased by $2,388. It closed at $120,899.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 116 bids and decreased by $1,467. It closed at $75,334.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 510 bids in total with an increase of $178. It closed at $12,179.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 252 bids and saw an increase of $5,511. It closed at $124,501.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for April 2023:

Category
Current COE
Previous COE
Difference
PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $103,721

$96,501
+ $7,220
 $92,381
(May)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $120,899

$118,501

 
+ $2,388
 $115,270
(May)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $75,334

$76,801
- $1,467
 $83,589
(May)
D – Motorcycle $12,179

$12,001
+ $178
 $12,061
(May)
E – Open $124,501

$118,990
+ $5,511
 S5,511
(May)

 This article was first published in Motorist.

