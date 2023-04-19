COE premiums rise except Category C; Open Category price hits all-time high of $124,501

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for April 2023, Cat A closed at $103,721, Cat B at $120,899, Cat C at $75,334, Cat D at $12,179, and Cat E at $124,501.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 750 bids and increased by $7,220. It closed at $103,721.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 553 bids and increased by $2,388. It closed at $120,899.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 116 bids and decreased by $1,467. It closed at $75,334.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 510 bids in total with an increase of $178. It closed at $12,179.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 252 bids and saw an increase of $5,511. It closed at $124,501.
Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for April 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$103,721
|
$96,501
|
+ $7,220
|$92,381
(May)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$120,899
|
$118,501
|
+ $2,388
|$115,270
(May)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$75,334
|
$76,801
|
- $1,467
|$83,589
(May)
|D – Motorcycle
|$12,179
|
$12,001
|
+ $178
|$12,061
(May)
|E – Open
|$124,501
|
$118,990
|
+ $5,511
|S5,511
(May)
This article was first published in Motorist.