COE premiums rise except Category C; Open Category price hits all-time high of $124,501

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for April 2023, Cat A closed at $103,721, Cat B at $120,899, Cat C at $75,334, Cat D at $12,179, and Cat E at $124,501.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 750 bids and increased by $7,220. It closed at $103,721.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 553 bids and increased by $2,388. It closed at $120,899.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 116 bids and decreased by $1,467. It closed at $75,334.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 510 bids in total with an increase of $178. It closed at $12,179.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 252 bids and saw an increase of $5,511. It closed at $124,501.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for April 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $103,721 $96,501 + $7,220 $92,381

(May) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $120,899 $118,501 + $2,388 $115,270

(May) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $75,334 $76,801 - $1,467 $83,589

(May) D – Motorcycle $12,179 $12,001 + $178 $12,061

(May) E – Open $124,501 $118,990 + $5,511 S5,511

(May)

