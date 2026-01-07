COE prices 2026: Cat A down 7.08% — lowest since Aug 2025 in first bidding exercise of the year

The first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise of 2026 saw a reversal of the last bidding exercise with Categories A and C premiums on a downward trend, while Categories B, D and E have risen.

Cat A has dropped by 7.08 per cent, closing at $102,009 - a number last seen in August 2025. Cat C premiums, for goods vehicles and buses, also took a dip, dropping 1.96 per cent to $75,503 in this bidding exercise.

All other categories, however, have gone up significantly this round. Cat B, which closed at $115,102 last year, rose 3.4 per cent to $119,100. Cat D premiums went up 7.2 per cent to close at $8,689. Finally, Cat E premiums rose by 2.49 per cent to close at $122,000 in this exercise.

Here's a summary of the results of the first COE bidding exercise of 2026:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A $102,009 $109,501 -$7,492 $114,004 (Jan) B $119,100 $115,102 +$3,998 $126,131 (Jan) C $75,503 $77,003 -$1,500 $76,166 (Jan) D $8,689 $8,081 +$608 $8,817 (Jan) E $122,000 $119,000 +$3,000 Not applicable

Past COE bidding results

Second December 2025 COE bidding results

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A $109,501 $105,413 +$4,088 $116,000 (Dec) B $115,102 $123,900 -$8,7,98 $130,362 (Dec) C $77,003 $76,501 +$502 $74,592 (Dec) D $8,081 $8,289 -$208 $9,140 (Dec) E $119,000 $123,000 -$4,000 Not applicable

First December 2025 COE bidding results

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A $105,413 $109,000 -$3,587 $116,000 (Dec) B $123,900 $129,890 -$5,990 $130,362 (Dec) C $76,501 $76,389 +$112 $74,592 (Dec) D $8,289 $8,729 -$440 $9,140 (Dec) E $123,000 $125,001 -$2,001 Not applicable

Second November 2025 COE bidding results

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A $109,000 $110,002 -$1,002 $113,922 (Nov) B $129,890 $115,001 +$14,889 $130,863 (Nov) C $76,389 $76,000 +$369 $72,892 (Nov) D $8,729 $8,600 +$129 $9,252 (Nov) E $125,001 $121,010 +$3,991 Not applicable

First November 2025 COE bidding results

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A $110,002 $122,000 -$11,998 $113,922 (Nov) B $115,001 $131,889 -$16,888 $130,863 (Nov) C $76,000 $76,801 -$801 $72,892 (Nov) D $8,600 $9,389 -$789 $9,252 (Nov) E $121,010 $136,000 -$14,990 Not applicable

Frequently asked questions about COE

What are the COE categories?

Category A: ICE cars with an engine capacity of 1,600cc or less, and a maximum power output of 130bhp, or fully electric cars with a maximum power output of up to 110kW (147bhp).

Category B: Hybrid cars with an engine capacity above 1,600cc, and a maximum power output above 130bhp, or fully electric cars with a maximum power output above 110kW (147bhp).

Category C: Goods vehicles and buses

Category D: Motorcycles

Category E: Open - all vehicles except motorcycles

How to bid for COE?

There are two COE bidding exercises in a month - both start at 12pm on the first and third Monday of the month, and end at 4pm on Wednesday of the same week, if there are's no public holiday in between.

Bids are submitted either at a DBS/POSB ATM for individual bidders or online via DBS, UOB, or Maybank internet banking services for corporate account holders. Alternatively, most car dealerships will be able to bid on your behalf when you purchase a car, but bid prices are not guaranteed.

Steps to bid for COE:

Ensure sufficient funds in your bank account, including bank administration fees: Cat A, B, C, and E: More than $10,000 Cat D: More than $1,500

Ensure the right bidder ID: Individuals: Full NRIC or FIN Corporate accounts: Full ACRA number or full registered Unique Entity Number (UEN)



Successful bids will be registered under the bidding ID given.

Select vehicle category, then key in your maximum reserve price: The minimum bid is $1, and you can revise your bid upwards, or withdraw your bid.

Pay bid deposit (listed below) and non-refundable administration fee - this varies across banks and ranges between $2-$10: Cat A, B, C, and E: $10,000 Cat D: $1,500



Unsuccessful bids will receive back their deposit, but not the administrative fee.

Receive a six-digit Acknowledgement Code for successfully submitted bids. The code will be used for bid revisions.

How to check COE bid results?

Once bidding ends, bidding statuses are posted on the One Motoring COE Open Bidding page. To check if you're successful, visit One Motoring Digital Services and login using your SingPass.

Winning COE bids are determined by vehicle quota set by LTA and the maximum reserved price set by bidders. But, the Quota Premium (QP), that is, the COE to be paid by all successful bidders within the category, will be the sum of the highest unsuccessful bid plus $1. QP is the price for a new COE.

For example, three bidders place bids for a vehicle quota of two. Bidder A and B bid $50,000 and $45,000 respectively. Bidder C bids $35,000. Bidders A and B will be successful, but their QP will be set at $35,001.

You might also hear the term PQP thrown around. That's a Prevailing Quota Premium and is the cost to renew the COE of an existing vehicle. The PQP is calculated as the moving average of the past three months' QP.

