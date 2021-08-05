COE prices drop across the board despite supply shrink

CAT Premium Change Quota No. of bids A $45,189 ▼ $1,821 805 1,021 B $56,001 ▼ $3,500 771 980 C $42,589 ▲ $3,066 118 233 E $59,599 ▼ $402 199 288

In the first round of bidding for August, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices fell across all private car categories.

Shoppers may have been discouraged from making their purchases these past two weeks, following the announcement that COE supply will drop from this quarter, or in anticipation of the upcoming discounts that can be had with the upcoming National Day holiday. These factors could also explain the drop in the number of bids received this session, compared to the last.

Cat A COE - 3.9 per cent drop in premiums

Premiums for Cat A, for cars up to 1,600cc in engine capacity and with an output of no more than 130bhp, dropped by $1,821 (3.9 per cent) and ended at $45,189 this bidding round.

This latest slip see premiums for the category now standing at just 8.4 per cent above the 12-month trailing average.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 27 per cent, far lower than the average of 47 per cent for Cat A in the last 12 months.

Cat B COE - Premiums ease back from last session's climb

Premiums for Cat B, for larger cars with more than 130bhp or engine displacements larger than 1,600cc, took the largest hit this bidding round, dropping by $3,500 (5.9 per cent) to reach $56,001.

This lastest slip brings premiums for the category back down to 15.7 per cent above the 12-month trailing average.

The total number of unsuccessful bids for Cat B this round exceeded the quota available by only 27 per cent. This performance is far lower than the 12-month average of 49 per cent.

Cat C COE - The only climber this session

Premiums for Cat C, for goods vehicles and buses, rose by $3,066 (7.8 per cent), closing at $42,589.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 97 per cent, higher than the 12-month trailing average of 78 per cent.

Cat E COE - A $402 drop this session

In Cat E, the open category, premiums fell by $402 (0.7 per cent), closing at $59,599.

The premium for this bidding round now stands at 20.1 per cent above the 12-month trailing average and is at the 79th percentile of the premiums of the last 12 months.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 45 per cent. The 12-month trailing average for this figure is 59 per cent.

Prevailing Quota Premium

The Prevailing Quota Premium is the amount to be paid for COE renewal and is computed from the moving average of the previous three-months of COE prices. Those looking to renew the COE on their cars will thus have to pay the following prices for the respective months.

