COE prices end mixed in second bidding for April 2025, with Cat A and E seeing a slight increase

In the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for April 2025, prices dipped across most categories, while only Categories A and E continued their upward trend.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $1,776 to end the bidding exercise at $99,500.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $896 to end at $117,003.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $3,781 to end the bidding exercise at $65,001.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $580 to close at $9,309.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $999 to finish the exercise at $118,001.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for April 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$99,500
|$97,724
|+$1,776
|$92,064 (Apr)
$93,718 (May)
|B
|$117,003
|$117,899
|-$896
|$114,787 (Apr)
$114,249 (May)
|C
|$65,001
|$68,782
|-$3,781
|$66,359 (Apr)
$66,428 (May)
|D
|$9,309
|$9,889
|-$580
|$8,753 (Apr)
$9,165 (May)
|E
|$118,001
|$117,002
|+$999
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
