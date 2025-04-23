COE prices end mixed in second bidding for April 2025, with Cat A and E seeing a slight increase

In the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for April 2025, prices dipped across most categories, while only Categories A and E continued their upward trend.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $1,776 to end the bidding exercise at $99,500.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $896 to end at $117,003.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $3,781 to end the bidding exercise at $65,001.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $580 to close at $9,309.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $999 to finish the exercise at $118,001.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for April 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $99,500 $97,724 +$1,776 $92,064 (Apr)

$93,718 (May) B $117,003 $117,899 -$896 $114,787 (Apr)

$114,249 (May) C $65,001 $68,782 -$3,781 $66,359 (Apr)

$66,428 (May) D $9,309 $9,889 -$580 $8,753 (Apr)

$9,165 (May) E $118,001 $117,002 +$999 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

