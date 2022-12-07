COE prices fall across all categories, cat B sees biggest drop

CAT Premium Change Quota No. of bids A $88,503 ▼ $2,086 458 616 B $105,501 ▼ $8,380 427 568 C $81,501 ▼ $301 69 118 E $110,524 ▼ $3,485 149 266

In the first round of bidding for December, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums slipped across all categories, with Cat B seeing a sizable $8,830 drop.

Cat A COE - A small slip this session

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat A, for cars up to 1,600cc in engine capacity and with an output of no more than 130bhp, or electric vehicles with a power output of up to 110kW, slipped this session by $2,086 (2.3 per cent) to end at $88,503

This slip sees premiums for the category now standing at 20.8 per cent above the 12-month trailing average. This price is now at the 88th percentile of prices across the last 12 months.

The total number of bids submitted this session exceeded the number of unsuccessful bids this round by 34 per cent, lower than the 12-month average of 41 per cent for the category.

Cat B COE - Taking an $8,380 drop

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat B, for larger cars with more than 130bhp or engine displacements larger than 1,600cc, or electric vehicles with a power output of more than 110kW, took the greatest hit this session. Premiums in the category fell by $8,380 (7.4 per cent) this session to settle at $105,501.

This slip in premiums for the category has brought the current price to 6.8 per cent above the 12-month trailing average. Premiums for the category are now at the 60th percetile of prices of the last 12 months.

The total number of unsuccessful bids this round exceed the quota available by 33 per cent, lower than the 12-month average figure for this category of 42 per cent.

Cat C COE - Also dropping downwards

Premiums for Cat C, for goods vehicles and buses, also slipped this session by $301 (0.4 per cent), to close at $81,501.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 71 per cent, lower than the 12-month average for this category of 100 per cent.

Cat E COE - Slipping to $110,524

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Cat E, the open category, also took a slip this session, falling by a total of $3,485 (3.1 per cent), bringing the premium for the category to $110,524.

This new slip means current premiums for the category are now at 9.9 per cent above the 12-month trailing average.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 79 per cent. The 12-month average for this figure for the category is 61 per cent.

Prevailing quota premium

The Prevailing Quota Premium is the amount to be paid for COE renewal and is computed from the moving average of the previous three-months of COE prices. Those looking to renew the COE on their cars will thus have to pay the following prices for the respective months.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.