COE prices fall across all categories with Cat A seeing biggest drop

Motorist
In the 1st COE bidding exercise for January 2023, Cat A closed at $80,000, Cat B at $102,002, Cat C at $77,301, Cat D at $10,890, and Cat E at $107,889.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC and 97KW) received 649 bids and saw a $8,007 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $80,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 487 bids and also decreased by $6,004. It closed at $102,002.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle and Bus) received 183 bids and dropped by $899. It closed at $77,301.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 678 bids in total and saw an $800 decrease. It closed at $10,890.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 285 bids and saw a decrease of $1,711. It closed at $107,889.

Here's a summary of the second bidding exercise for December 2022:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$80,000

 $88,007


 

- $8,007 

 $85,988
(Jan)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$102,002

$108,006

 

- $6,004

 $108,106 (Jan)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus

$77,301

$78,200

- $899

 $75,667
(Jan)
D – Motorcycle

$10,890

$11,690

- $800

 $12,354
(Jan)
E – Open

$107,889

$109,600

- $1,711

 -

This article was first published in Motorist.

