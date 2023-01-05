COE prices fall across all categories with Cat A seeing biggest drop

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC and 97KW) received 649 bids and saw a $8,007 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $80,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 487 bids and also decreased by $6,004. It closed at $102,002.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle and Bus) received 183 bids and dropped by $899. It closed at $77,301.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 678 bids in total and saw an $800 decrease. It closed at $10,890.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 285 bids and saw a decrease of $1,711. It closed at $107,889.
Here's a summary of the second bidding exercise for December 2022:
