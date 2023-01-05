COE prices fall across all categories with Cat A seeing biggest drop

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC and 97KW) received 649 bids and saw a $8,007 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $80,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 487 bids and also decreased by $6,004. It closed at $102,002.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle and Bus) received 183 bids and dropped by $899. It closed at $77,301.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 678 bids in total and saw an $800 decrease. It closed at $10,890.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 285 bids and saw a decrease of $1,711. It closed at $107,889.

Here's a summary of the second bidding exercise for December 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $80,000 $88,007

- $8,007 $85,988

(Jan) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $102,002 $108,006 - $6,004 $108,106 (Jan) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $77,301 $78,200 - $899 $75,667

(Jan) D – Motorcycle $10,890 $11,690 - $800 $12,354

(Jan) E – Open $107,889 $109,600 - $1,711 -

This article was first published in Motorist.