COE prices fall across all categories except for Cat B

Motorist
PHOTO: The Straits Times file

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for December 2022, Cat A closed at $88,007, Cat B at $108,006, Cat C at $78,200, Cat D at $11,690, and Cat E at $109,600.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 618 bids and saw a $496 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $88,007.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 564 bids and increased by $2,505. It closed at $108,006.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 147 bids and dropped by $3,301. It closed at $78,200.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 647 bids in total and saw a $410 decrease. It closed at $11,690.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 273 bids and saw a decrease of $924. It closed at $109,600.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for December 2022:

Category
Current COE
Previous COE
Difference
PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$88,007

$88,503


 
- $496
 $85,988
(Jan)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
$108,006

$105,501

 
$2,505
 $108,106 (Jan)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
$78,200

$81,501
- $3,301
 $75,667
(Jan)
D – Motorcycle
$11,690

$12,100
- $410
 $12,354
(Jan)
E – Open
$109,600

$110,524
- $924
 -

This article was first published in Motorist.

