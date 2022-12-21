COE prices fall across all categories except for Cat B

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for December 2022, Cat A closed at $88,007, Cat B at $108,006, Cat C at $78,200, Cat D at $11,690, and Cat E at $109,600.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 618 bids and saw a $496 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $88,007.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 564 bids and increased by $2,505. It closed at $108,006.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 147 bids and dropped by $3,301. It closed at $78,200.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 647 bids in total and saw a $410 decrease. It closed at $11,690.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 273 bids and saw a decrease of $924. It closed at $109,600.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for December 2022: