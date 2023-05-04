COE prices fall across all categories except Cat C

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for May 2023, Cat A closed at $101,001, Cat B at $119,399, Cat C at $75,589, Cat D at $5,002, and Cat E at $124,002.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 663 bids and and decreased by $2,720. It closed at $101,001.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 513 bids and decreased by $1,490. It closed at $119,399.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 109 bids and increased by $255. It closed at $75,589.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 670 bids in total with an decrease of $7,177. It closed at $5,002.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 271 bids and saw an decrease of $499. It closed at $124,002.
Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for April 2023:
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$101,001
|
$103,721
|
- $2,720
|$92,381
(May)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$119,399
|
$120,899
|
- $1,490
|$115,270
(May)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$75,589
|
$75,334
|
+ $255
|$83,589
(May)
|D – Motorcycle
|$5,002
|
$12,179
|
- $7,177
|$12,061
(May)
|E – Open
|$124,002
|
$124,501
|
- $ 499
|$5,511
(May)