COE prices fall across all categories except Cat C

Motorist
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp rose by 8.7 per cent to $68,501, from $63,000 at the previous tender.
PHOTO: The Straits Times

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for May 2023, Cat A closed at $101,001, Cat B at $119,399, Cat C at $75,589, Cat D at $5,002, and Cat E at $124,002.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 663 bids and and decreased by $2,720. It closed at $101,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 513 bids and decreased by $1,490. It closed at $119,399.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 109 bids and increased by $255. It closed at $75,589.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 670 bids in total with an decrease of $7,177. It closed at $5,002.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 271 bids and saw an decrease of $499. It closed at $124,002.

Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for April 2023:

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $101,001

$103,721
- $2,720
 $92,381
(May)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $119,399

$120,899

 
- $1,490
 $115,270
(May)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $75,589

$75,334
+ $255
 $83,589
(May)
D – Motorcycle $5,002

$12,179
- $7,177
 $12,061
(May)
E – Open $124,002

$124,501
- $ 499
 $5,511
(May)

This article was first published in Motorist.

