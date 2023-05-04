COE prices fall across all categories except Cat C

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for May 2023, Cat A closed at $101,001, Cat B at $119,399, Cat C at $75,589, Cat D at $5,002, and Cat E at $124,002.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 663 bids and and decreased by $2,720. It closed at $101,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 513 bids and decreased by $1,490. It closed at $119,399.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 109 bids and increased by $255. It closed at $75,589.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 670 bids in total with an decrease of $7,177. It closed at $5,002.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 271 bids and saw an decrease of $499. It closed at $124,002.

Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for April 2023: