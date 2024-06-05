COE prices fall across the board for all categories

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for June 2024, premiums fell across the board in all categories, with both Category A and B car COEs seeing the biggest drops.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $4,500 to end the bidding exercise at $88,200.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw the largest drop, and premiums went down by $5,082 to end at $100,607.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $1,412 to end the bidding exercise at $70,589.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $322 to close at $8,989.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $3,402 to finish the exercise at $101,600.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for June 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $88,200 $92,700 $4,500 $89,634 (June) B $100,607 $105,689 $5,082 $101,800 (June) C $70,589 $72,001 $1,412 $70,620 (June) D $8,989 $9,311 $322 $9,649 (June) E $101,600 $105,002 $3,402 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

