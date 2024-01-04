COE prices fall across most categories; Cat B down by $25k

In the very first COE bidding exercise of 2024, Cat A closed at $65,010; Cat B closed at $85,010; Cat C closed at $67,599; Cat D closed at $9,114; while Cat E closed at $106,388.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,184 bids for 924 COEs and its premium dropped by $19,990. Category A COE closed at $65,010.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 850 bids for 633 COEs and its premium dropped by $24,991. Category B COE closed at $85,010.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 340 bids for 193 COEs and its premium decreased by $1,824. Category C COE closed at $67,599.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 666 bids for 523 COEs and its premium increased by just $112. Category D COE closed at $9,114.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 263 bids for 149 COEs and dropped by $12,000. Category E COE closed at $106,388.

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for January 2024: