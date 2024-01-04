COE prices fall across most categories; Cat B down by $25k

In the very first COE bidding exercise of 2024, Cat A closed at $65,010; Cat B closed at $85,010; Cat C closed at $67,599; Cat D closed at $9,114; while Cat E closed at $106,388.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,184 bids for 924 COEs and its premium dropped by $19,990. Category A COE closed at $65,010.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 850 bids for 633 COEs and its premium dropped by $24,991. Category B COE closed at $85,010.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 340 bids for 193 COEs and its premium decreased by $1,824. Category C COE closed at $67,599.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 666 bids for 523 COEs and its premium increased by just $112. Category D COE closed at $9,114.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 263 bids for 149 COEs and dropped by $12,000. Category E COE closed at $106,388.
Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for January 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$65,010
|
$85,000
|
– $19,990
|$99,449
(Dec 2023)
$93,952
(Jan 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$85,010
|
$110,001
|
– $24,991
|$136,187
(Dec 2023)
$130,241
(Jan 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$67,599
|
$69,423
|
– $1,824
|$81,545
(Dec 2023)
$77,168
(Jan 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$9,114
|
$9,002
|
+ $112
|$10,758
(Dec 2023)
$10,302
(Jan 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$106,388
|
$118,388
|
– $12,000
|Not applicable
