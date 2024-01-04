lifestyle

COE prices fall across most categories; Cat B down by $25k

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 04, 2024 8:34 AMByDavid Ting

In the very first COE bidding exercise of 2024, Cat A closed at $65,010; Cat B closed at $85,010; Cat C closed at $67,599; Cat D closed at $9,114; while Cat E closed at $106,388.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,184 bids for 924 COEs and its premium dropped by $19,990. Category A COE closed at $65,010.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 850 bids for 633 COEs and its premium dropped by $24,991. Category B COE closed at $85,010.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 340 bids for 193 COEs and its premium decreased by $1,824. Category C COE closed at $67,599.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 666 bids for 523 COEs and its premium increased by just $112. Category D COE closed at $9,114.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 263 bids for 149 COEs and dropped by $12,000. Category E COE closed at $106,388.

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for January 2024:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – car up to 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $65,010

$85,000

– $19,990

 $99,449 
(Dec 2023)
$93,952 
(Jan 2024)
B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $85,010

$110,001

 

– $24,991

 $136,187 
(Dec 2023) 
$130,241 
(Jan 2024)
C – goods vehicle and bus $67,599

$69,423

– $1,824

 $81,545 
(Dec 2023) 
$77,168 
(Jan 2024)
D – motorcycle $9,114

$9,002

+ $112

 $10,758 
(Dec 2023)
$10,302 
(Jan 2024)
E – all vehicles except motorcycle $106,388

$118,388

– $12,000

 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.

