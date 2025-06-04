COE prices fall across most categories in first bidding exercise for June 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices fell across most categories in the first bidding exercise for June 2025, with Cat A dipping below the $100,000 mark for the first time since April.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $5,502 to end the bidding exercise at $96,999.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $3,988 to end at $113,000.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $1,189 to end the bidding exercise at $62,000.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $293 to close at $9,000.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $4,110 to finish the exercise at $113,900.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for June 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $96,999 $102,501 -$5,502 $98,328 (June) B $113,000 $116,988 -$3,988 $116,945 (June) C $62,000 $63,189 -$1,189 $66,109 (June) D $9,000 $8,707 +$293 $9,221 (June) E $113,900 $118,010 -$4,110 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

