COE prices fall across most categories in first bidding exercise for June 2025

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ben Chia
PUBLISHED ONJune 04, 2025 8:20 AMBySherly Goh

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices fell across most categories in the first bidding exercise for June 2025, with Cat A dipping below the $100,000 mark for the first time since April.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $5,502 to end the bidding exercise at $96,999.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $3,988 to end at $113,000.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $1,189 to end the bidding exercise at $62,000.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $293 to close at $9,000.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $4,110 to finish the exercise at $113,900.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for June 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP*
A $96,999 $102,501 -$5,502 $98,328 (June)
B $113,000 $116,988 -$3,988 $116,945 (June)
C $62,000 $63,189 -$1,189 $66,109 (June)
D $9,000 $8,707 +$293 $9,221 (June)
E $113,900 $118,010 -$4,110 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com

