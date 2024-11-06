COE prices fall again in 1st bidding exercise for November 2024

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) fell for the second consecutive exercise in the first bidding for November 2024, with Category A dipping below the $100,000 mark once more, and Categories B and E seeing drops of over $5,000.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $3,011 to end the bidding exercise at $99,889.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $5,889 to end at $108,001.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $4,599 to end the bidding exercise at $68,340.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $500 to close at $9,089.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $5,700 to finish the exercise at $109,000.
Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for November 2024:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$99,889
|$102,900
|-$3,011
|$98,317 (Nov)
|B
|$108,001
|$113,890
|-$5,889
|$109,698 (Nov)
|C
|$68,340
|$72,939
|-$4,599
|$73,242 (Nov)
|D
|$9,089
|$9,589
|-$500
|$9,701 (Nov)
|E
|$109,000
|$114,700
|-$5,700
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
