COE prices fall for the second consecutive exercise in first bidding for February 2025

Prices fell in most categories once more in the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for February 2025, with only motorcycle COEs seeing a slight increase.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $8,601 to end the bidding exercise at $85,000.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $5,521 to end at $111,104.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $2,970 to end the bidding exercise at $62,506.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $568 to close at $8,289.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $5,112 to finish the exercise at $110,000.
Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for February 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$85,000
|$93,601
|-$8,601
|$94,513 (Feb)
|B
|$111,104
|$116,625
|-$5,521
|$110,537 (Feb)
|C
|$62,506
|$65,476
|-$2,970
|$68,481 (Feb)
|D
|$8,289
|$7,721
|+$568
|$8,457 (Feb)
|E
|$110,000
|$115,112
|-$5,112
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
