COE prices go up across all categories in 1st bidding exercise for August 2024

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for August 2024, premiums went up across all categories, with the biggest rise coming in Category B.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $2,390 to end the bidding exercise at $94,289.

Cat B COEs, which are used for cars with ICEs that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with a power output of more than 110kW, saw the largest increase of all, with premiums going up by $6,101 to end at $106,101.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices going up by $499 to end the bidding exercise at $71,100.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $512 to close at $9,601.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $4,898 to finish the exercise at $105,239.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for August 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $94,289 $91,899 +$2,390 $91,383 (Aug) B $106,101 $100,000 +$6,101 $102,423 (Aug) C $71,100 $70,601 +$499 $70,516 (Aug) D $9,601 $9,089 +$512 $9,133 (Aug) E $105,239 $100,341 +$4,898 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last three months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

