COE prices for motorcycles hit new record of $12,801

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2022, Cat A closed at $81,089, Cat B at $110,000, Cat C at $70,201, Cat D at $12,801, and Cat E at $108,003.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 714 bids and saw a $588 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $80,089.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 848 bids and increased by $14,144 It closed at $110,000.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 297 bids and increased by $4,210. It closed at $70,201.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 632 bids in total and saw a $1,050 increase. It closed at $12,801.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 285 bids and saw a increase of $3,002. It closed at $108,003.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $81,089 $80,501

+ $588 $83,247 (Nov) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $110,000 $108,051 + $14,144 $107,652 (Nov) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $70,201 $65,991 + $4,210 $63,894 (Nov) D – Motorcycle $12,801 $11,751 + $1,050 $11,591 (Nov) E – Open $108,003 $105,001 + $3,002 -

This article was first published in Motorist.