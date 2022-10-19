COE prices for motorcycles hit new record of $12,801

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2022, Cat A closed at $81,089, Cat B at $110,000, Cat C at $70,201, Cat D at $12,801, and Cat E at $108,003.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 714 bids and saw a $588 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $80,089.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 848 bids and increased by $14,144 It closed at $110,000.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 297 bids and increased by $4,210. It closed at $70,201.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 632 bids in total and saw a $1,050 increase. It closed at $12,801.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 285 bids and saw a increase of $3,002. It closed at $108,003.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2022:

Category
Current COE
Previous COE
Difference
PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$81,089

$80,501


 
+ $588
 $83,247 (Nov)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
$110,000

$108,051

 
+ $14,144
 $107,652 (Nov)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
$70,201

$65,991
+ $4,210
 $63,894 (Nov)
D – Motorcycle
$12,801

$11,751
+ $1,050
 $11,591 (Nov)
E – Open
$108,003

$105,001
+ $3,002
 -

