COE prices for motorcycles hit new record of $12,801

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2022, Cat A closed at $81,089, Cat B at $110,000, Cat C at $70,201, Cat D at $12,801, and Cat E at $108,003.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 714 bids and saw a $588 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $80,089.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 848 bids and increased by $14,144 It closed at $110,000.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 297 bids and increased by $4,210. It closed at $70,201.
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 632 bids in total and saw a $1,050 increase. It closed at $12,801.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 285 bids and saw a increase of $3,002. It closed at $108,003.
Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2022:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|
$81,089
|
$80,501
|
+ $588
|$83,247 (Nov)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|
$110,000
|
$108,051
|
+ $14,144
|$107,652 (Nov)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|
$70,201
|
$65,991
|
+ $4,210
|$63,894 (Nov)
|D – Motorcycle
|
$12,801
|
$11,751
|
+ $1,050
|$11,591 (Nov)
|E – Open
|
$108,003
|
$105,001
|
+ $3,002
|-
