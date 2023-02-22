COE prices rise across all categories with Open Category hitting record high of $118,001

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for February 2023, Cat A closed at $86,556 , Cat B at $115,001, Cat C at $87,790, Cat D at $12,189, and Cat E at $118,001.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 702 bids and and increased by $556. It closed at $86,556.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 768 bids and increased by $9,477. It closed at $115,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 136 bids and increased by $2,671. It closed at $87,790.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 611 bids in total and saw an increase of $587. It closed at $12,189.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 274 bids and saw a decrease of $12,999. It closed at $118,001.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for February 2023:

PHOTO: Motorist

This article was first published in Motorist.