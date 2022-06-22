COE prices rise across all categories, with premiums crossing $100k mark for second tender in a row

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for June 2022, Cat A closed at $74,989, Cat B at $106,001, Cat C at $53,011, Cat D at $10,302 and Cat E at $104,400.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 850 bids and saw a $1,188 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $74,989.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 822 bids and increased by $5,317. It closed at $106,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 224 bids and increased by $9. It closed at $53,001.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 717 bids in total and saw a $302 increase. It closed today at $10,302.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 276 bids and saw an increase of $3,703. It closed at $104,400.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for June 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $74,989 $73,801

+ $1,188 $70,109(Jun) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $106,001 $100,684 + $5,317 $95,025(Jun) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $53,011 $53,002 + $9 $51,615(Jun) D – Motorcycle $10,302 $10,000 + $302 $10,198(Jun) E – Open $104,400 $100,697 + $3,703 -

Thinking about upgrading your car after seeing the latest COE results? Motorist can help you sell your vehicle at the highest possible price.

Simply click on the button below to receive an online car valuation today. This service is completely free, with zero obligations.

For those looking to renew their COE, Motorist also provides free COE renewal advice. That way, you can decide if it's a better option to scrap your vehicle or extend its life.

This article was first published in Motorist.