COE prices rise in all categories in first bidding of September 2024

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise of September 2024, premiums increased across all categories, with the largest rise coming in Category A.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, saw the largest increase in this round, going up by $2,590 to end the bidding exercise at $96,940.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, increased by a smaller amount, with premiums going up by $411 to end at $106,300.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices increase by $1,601 to end the bidding exercise at $74,001.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $491 to close at $9,801.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $900 to finish the exercise at $106,901.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for September 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $96,940 $93,900 +$2,590 $91,697 (Sep) B $106,300 $105,889 +$411 $102,639 (Sep) C $74,001 $72,400 +$1,601 $70,766 (Sep) D $9,801 $9,310 +$491 $9,149 (Sep) E $106,901 $106,001 +$900 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last three months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

