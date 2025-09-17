COE prices surge across the board in second bidding for September 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices continue to rise across the board in the second bidding exercise for September 2025, with Cat A, B and E seeing significant increases.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $11,114 to end the bidding exercise at $119,003.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $9,389 to end at $136,890.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $945 to end the bidding exercise at $72,501.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $108 to close at $9,209.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $12,601 to finish the exercise at $140,502.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for September 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$119,003
|$107,889
|+$11,114
|$100,644 (Sep)
$105,939 (Oct)
|B
|$136,890
|$127,501
|+$9,389
|$119,379 (Sep)
$125,165 (Oct)
|C
|$72,501
|$71,556
|+$945
|$67,414 (Sep)
$70,257 (Oct)
|D
|$9,209
|$9,101
|+$108
|$9,083 (Sep)
$9,202 (Oct)
|E
|$140,502
|$127,901
|+$12,601
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
