Coffee Bean launches limited-edition sleepy bunny mug, available at $10 with any purchase

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore has a new mug that's sure to add a dose of cuteness to your daily caffeine fix.

The best part? it's available at a discounted price of $10 (U.P. $19.90) while stocks last.

Dubbed the sleepy bunny mug, the adorable limited-edition cup features a silicone rabbit figurine atop a bamboo coaster, which also doubles as a lid.

Made out of borosilicate glass, the mug can be used for both hot and cold beverages and withstands up to 300 degrees Celsius.

Enjoy the promotional price when you make a purchase at any Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store.

Deal ends: While stocks last

