Coffee capsules, tetra packs and more: Singapore-based designers create couture fashion from trash and we're in awe

What comes to mind when you think of sustainable fashion? For some, it means thrift shopping, cutting down on fast fashion purchases or even repurposing used clothing.

For others, they are taking it to the next level by turning trash into couture. That's what a group of 10 Singapore-based designers did when they showcased their sartorial designs at the You Won't Believe It's Trash (YWBIT) fashion design contest finale last Thursday (May 11) at 313@somerset.

Trash to couture

Showcasing waste materials such as coffee capsules, construction netting, poly mailers and more, this contest aims to educate shoppers on the consequences of wastage in the fashion industry and enlighten them on their purchasing decisions.

Coming from various walks of life, the designers presented their pieces to a panel of judges that included Lendlease (Asia)'s Head of Sustainability, Joelle Chen, renowned local couturier Alfie Leong, as well as celebrated trash-to-fashion Thai designer Apichet "Madaew" Atilattana.

#fyp #tiktoksg #sgfashion #sgnews #sustainablefashion #fashiontiktok #lendlease #cloop ♬ original sound - AsiaOne @asiaone One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! We were in awe of all of the amazing designs that upcycled waste materials into gorgeous garments. We also got to admire the wonderful works from celebrated trash-to-fashion designer Madaew! 🤩 Be sure to check out these creations will be on display at the roving exhibition on sustainability in fashion across the four Lendlease malls: 📍313@somerset 📍Parkway Parade 📍Jem 📍Paya Lebar Quarter These malls will also be partnering with Cloop for mall visitors to drop off unwanted textiles in collection bins for recycling and upcycling purposes ♻️ #YWBIT2023

Madaew also debuted her own trash-to-couture designs, which were specially created for this year's YWBIT campaign, on the runway.

Madaew with her models. PHOTO: Lendlease

YWBIT winners

The three winners of the contest, who left an indelible impression on the judges with their creativity and resourcefulness, took home the prized trophies and $18,000 worth of cash and Lendlease vouchers.

Grand winner: Jamela Law, 30, fashion technologist

Made out of approximately 200 Tetra Pak drink cartons and recycled thermoplastic polyurethane, Jamela's design impressed the judges with the intricacy of her work. Her design sought to subvert the traditional infinity symbol, serving as a metaphorical forewarning to raise awareness of natural systems falling out of equilibrium. Speaking to AsiaOne, Joelle shared that she found Jamela's parametric design "the most interesting" as it left the judges guessing the material that it was made out of.

Jamela Law Hoi Shan with her model and a close-up of the dress.

PHOTO: Lendlease, AsiaOne

First runner-up: Gini Ika Jayanti, 40, domestic helper

Inspired by Rihanna's viral 'omelette dress' Met Gala outfit, Gini's jaw-dropping design is made out of thousands of coffee capsules in various colours. Through her design, Gini wants to encourage everyone to work towards a clean and green environment by reducing single-use waste.

Gini Ika Jayanti with her model and a close-up of the dress. PHOTO: Lendlease, AsiaOne

Second runner-up: Andrea Angelique Karundeng, 21, student

As a fashion student, Andrea is aware of the current global climate issues and how the fashion industry contributes significantly to pollution. Drawing inspiration from organic shapes and natural textures, Andrea incorporated plant-based materials such as cardboard boxes and coffee jute sacks into her design, giving it a sustainable cycle from creation to its after-use.

Andrea Angelique Karundeng with her model and a close-up of the dress. PHOTO: Lendlease, AsiaOne

How you can take part in YWBIT

Missed the show? Fret not. These creations will be displayed at these Lendlease malls as part of a roving exhibition on sustainable fashion.

313@somerset: May 12 to 21

Parkway Parade: May 24 to June 4

Jem: June 7 to 18

Paya Lebar Quarter: June 21 to July 2

From now to July 2, Lendlease will also be partnering clothes swap organisation Cloop for a textile collection drive. Collection bins will be made available for mall visitors to drop off unwanted textiles such as clothing, bed linens and curtains, in clean and dry condition, in exchange for Lendlease Plus $, membership points that can be accumulated for redemption of Lendlease vouchers.

The textiles collected will be processed for fibre reclamation or recycled into other household products such as blankets and wiping cloths.

samantha.lek@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.