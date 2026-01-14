Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Giant bring joy to the aisles with Disney’s Mickey & Friends-themed limited-edition collectible mugs

Cold Storage, CS Fresh & Giant are having something new to smile about and are spreading joy with the launch of the limited-edition Disney Mickey & Friends-themed Collectible Mugs. The charming series features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck, each reimagined as a vibrant, personality-filled collectible for everyday use.

From now till Jan 30, 2026, shoppers can purchase these items exclusively at 28 selected Cold Storage and CS Fresh outlets, as well as four Giant stores across Singapore. Designed with a blend of nostalgia, originality, and modern aesthetics, each mug captures the essence of its character through distinctive colours, expressive sculpted faces, and subtle design cues. These collectibles celebrate individuality while maintaining a cohesive visual identity.

Stay tuned to Cold Storage and Giant's social media channels for special promotions and sneak peeks into this limited-edition release.

Products in the collection

Mickey Mouse Collectible Mug

The icon of cheerful confidence. A classic companion for Disney fans of all ages.

Price: $29.90 (R.P: $79.90)

Minnie Mouse Collectible Mug

Sweet, stylish and effortlessly charming. A touch of sweetness that brings joy to all ages, one sip at a time.

Price: $29.90 (R.P: $79.90)

Donald Duck Collectible Mug

Bold, spirited, and full of character. Spirited character and everyday cheer, a bold favourite for all.

Price: $29.90 (R.P: $79.90)

Daisy Duck Collectible Mug

Graceful sophistication meets modern whimsy. Elegant whimsy and beautifully modern, a cup of Disney magic for every age.

Price: $29.90 (R.P: $79.90)

List of selected Cold Storage and CS Fresh outlets and four Giant stores

This campaign was developed and produced in collaboration with brand merchandise company DTC World, known for its creative licensed merchandise and regional fulfilment expertise across the Asia-Pacific.

This article is brought to you by DTC World.