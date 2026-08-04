Cold Storage rolls out 24/7 convenience stores at Esso petrol stations

Cold Storage will be pulling up at all Esso petrol stations across Singapore with its new On The Go convenience stores.

The supermarket chain opened its first Cold Storage On The Go store at the Esso petrol station at 255 East Coast Road on Aug 3 (Monday).

It will progressively roll out 57 more outlets throughout the year, according to a joint statement by Cold Storage Singapore and Aster — which operates Esso's fuel retail network here.

This partnership comes as a way to address the changing way Singaporeans shop, the statement added, as consumers are increasingly making smaller, more frequent purchases throughout the day rather than rely on a weekly supermarket trip.

Cold Storage On The Go operates 24/7 and offers ready-to-eat meals such as packaged chicken and sandwiches alongside beverages, fresh fruit and ice cream.

Bakery products as well as snacks like bao and curry puffs are also available at these stores and customers can purchase meal combinations at $3 to $5.

The opening of Cold Storage On The Go is a stepping stone for the supermarket chain's expansion into convenience retail.

It plans to eventually introduce standalone On The Go outlets islandwide, according to managing director Lim Boon Cheong.

He added that the company will open more than 100 outlets in total.

Cold Storage has already secured new sites beyond petrol stations for future On The Go stores, which will offer exclusive product collaborations, seasonal items and integrated promotions, he added.

This venture serves as an alternative platform for the brand's growth and complements its existing business in Singapore, said Boon Cheong.

"Cold Storage On The Go...extends the trusted Cold Storage brand beyond supermarkets into convenience retail, enabling us to serve customers in more moments throughout their day," he added.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com