This colonial bungalow is up for rent, here's what you get for $16k a month

Many colonial buildings in Singapore have been given a new lease of life by becoming cafes or fine dining establishments.

But have you ever consider living in a black and white bungalow?

It is entirely possible to do so but just be warned, the rent won't be cheap.

A quick check on the State Property Information Online (SPIO) website showed five bids starting from $10,888 to rent a colonial bungalow along Malcolm Road, with the highest bid coming in at an eye-popping $16,188.

If you're curious about the house that has attracted such high bids, take a look at this TikTok video shared by the Singapore Land Authority on Jan 15.

https://www.tiktok.com/@singaporelandauthority/video/7188855797902740738?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=71356605928953

From the timber flooring to the whitewashed walls, there's an air of elegance to the two-storey house.

The clip mentioned how this property was built in the 1920s and was home to government officials of yesteryears.

With two bedrooms and twice as many bathrooms, there is an "open and spacious" feel about the house. This is especially evident on the second floor, with its high ceiling and open lounge area.

PHOTOS: Singapore Land Authority

A lack of space should not be an issue at all — the semi-detached house has a gross floor area of 4,100 sq ft and a land area of 48,665 sq ft.

Location is among the major deciders for home renters and this house ticks that particular box.

The property sits in the heart of central Singapore, right next to Catholic Junior College, with Stevens and Newton MRT stations located not too far away.

According to SPIO, the bidding process is closed and bids are under evaluation.

Unfortunately, if you are keen on renting a similar property in the vicinity, it is likely that you'd be coughing up a higher monthly rent.

Barker Road is just a couple of streets away and this bungalow with a floor size of 3,713 sq ft is listed for $30,000 a month on PropertyGuru.

Such black and white houses are a reminder of Singapore's colonial past and, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority, they are known for the overhanging hipped roofs as well as verandahs on the second floors with carriage porches below.

SLA, which owns most of these properties, describes this architectural style as a "cross-pollination of indigenous Malayan and mock-Tudor features".

Typically situated in lush, wooded environments, colonial bungalows are rare in Singapore. There are only 500 black and white colonial houses left, Insider reported in May 2022.

But what might be even rarer on our island are kampung homes.

Just last week, a realtor gave a tour of an original 60s kampung house located in Clementi.

Size-wise, this kampung home holds its own with 6,738 sq ft. Plus, who wouldn't appreciate a huge backyard, full of plants growing fruits like mangoes and bananas?

However, unlike the colonial bungalow, there wasn't a price attached to this house.

According to the realtor, the kampung house was not up for sale.

