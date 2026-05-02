For rent: 1900s Anglo-Malay bungalow in Telok Blangah

Fancy living in a piece of history?

A two-bedroom, one-storey bungalow from the early 1900s with Anglo-Malay architecture is available for a two-year residential tenure, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said.

In a video posted on Friday (May 1), they shared the features of the home at 38 Seah Im Road, Telok Blangah, which includes features such as "raised structures and large ventilated windows — offering a quiet glimpse into heritage living shaped by climate and craft".

The black-and-white structure is raised on piers for protection against moisture and floods, and features a cool all-white interior with dark wooden floors.

It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with at least one of the former coming with floor-to-ceiling storage.

Large windows can be opened for ventilation and look onto the colonial estate, and the kitchen opens into an outdoor garden.

There is also a detached annexe building that can be converted into a studio or office space.

SLA's State Property Information Online (SPIO) listing shows the bungalow to be 2,557 sq ft with a total land area of 29,181 sq ft. The closest MRT station is HarbourFront.

Other amenities nearby include several hawker centres, two schools (Radin Mas Primary School, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent) and a pre-school (Brighton Montessori @ Harbourfront), as well as VivoCity, HarbourFront Centre and Sentosa Island.

The bungalow is currently available to rent on the SPIO website.

Also available for rent in the area is a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house of two stories at 34 Seah Im Road.

It boasts 5,217 sq ft of indoor space and a total land area of 16,436 sq ft.

"This property presents a relatively more modern expression while still retaining colonial roots," SLA wrote.

"Clean lines and understated forms are softened by artful details, from arched doorways and decorative grilles to louvred shutters and carefully framed windows that invite the outdoors in.

"Mosaic and terracotta floor tiles lend warmth and texture, while cosy balcony corners create intimate pockets within the home."

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History of Seah Im Road

In March, SLA wrote about the history of Seah Im Road, which was developed in 1907 and named after Hokkien businessman Ang Seah Im, who built his riches in the mining and real estate sectors.

"He shaped much of the surrounding area, constructing a number of houses including his own residence, many of which he rented out," they wrote.

"Some of these early homes have endured through the decades, standing today as reminders of Singapore’s evolving landscape."

Another Anglo-Malay style bungalow featured was 44 Seah Im Road, which appears to have been rented out since.

It has similar features such as elevated masonry piers and large windows, but has a forward-facing verandah and a red roof.

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drimac@asiaone.com