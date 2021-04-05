Colour of the month April 2021: Sakura pink

Many of us would have made a pilgrimage to Japan around this time of the year to enjoy the cherry blossom season – sitting under the canopy of blooming flowers, palest pink petals fluttering all around us as we enjoy our bento and matcha.

Alas, it will take some time to be able to do hanami like we used to. But we can take inspiration from it for our spaces.

PHOTO: Kare

“Pink is generally a joyful colour, and this gentle sakura shade can be incredibly calming and comforting,” says Wong Liangyuan, colour specialist at Haven Lifestyle. “When applied to a space, this colour will help create a very tranquil and serene atmosphere.”