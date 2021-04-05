Colour of the month April 2021: Sakura pink

Many of us would have made a pilgrimage to Japan around this time of the year to enjoy the cherry blossom season – sitting under the canopy of blooming flowers, palest pink petals fluttering all around us as we enjoy our bento and matcha.
Alas, it will take some time to be able to do hanami like we used to. But we can take inspiration from it for our spaces.
“Pink is generally a joyful colour, and this gentle sakura shade can be incredibly calming and comforting,” says Wong Liangyuan, colour specialist at Haven Lifestyle. “When applied to a space, this colour will help create a very tranquil and serene atmosphere.”
“Go tone-on-tone across different materials, like timber, textiles or even leather to create a very sophisticated, layered look.'' Wong Liangyuan, Haven Lifestyle.
This nourishing shade of pink pairs well with darker natural wood colour, as well as a fluorescent accent like the chartreuse of the stool. Go tone-on-tone neutral to keep it soft and mellow, or go bolder with the accent colour to keep things fresh.
“Here we see it paired with a pop of bright contrast, but it could also be matched with a paler yellow or even olive or fern if we did not want a stark contrast,” says Liangyuan.
As it is almost white, the sakura shade can serve as a neutral colour, allowing it to be matched with many shades and tones across the colour spectrum.
“This almost-white sakura pink is beautiful when applied as the main colour. Go tone-on-tone across different materials, like timber, textiles or even leather to create a very sophisticated, layered look,” says Liangyuan.
“As an accent, it pairs well with neutrals and monochromatic. Pops of pale pink against white or dark grey or black make for a chic look.”
This article was first published in Home & Decor.