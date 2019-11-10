Colours that can make your home happy

The colours you see at home can have a huge impact on your mood.

There are colours that can stimulate your appetite and there are some that can make you feel sad and tired.

There is a myriad of colours that can match your personality and feelings, so finding a colour that reflects your moments of joy can greatly help in deciding which ones should be included when you decorate your home. 

Turn a once gloomy space into one that is bursting with fun and colours!

Here are some of the colours that can make you and your home happy.

1.

From cerulean and aquamarine to turquoise and teal, blue is the go-to colour for a vibrant home.

It energises the space without you even noticing it. Just look at how relaxing this blue sofa floating in the midst of neutrals in this home. 

2.

Bring the sunshine to your home by using yellow.

It has a subtle, luminous glow that imitates the warm energy of the sunrays that will make your five senses alive, alert, awake, and enthusiastic.

This colour is such a natural source of positive vibes so go on and add it to your space.

3.

There is also great happiness at finding peace at home.

But if you find it difficult to relax in your abode, calm yourself by adding greens in your surroundings. While green is associated with growth and new beginnings, green can also mean full of life and rejuvenation.

This cool colour is a great hue for people who are longing for the great outdoors.

4.

Bored with the crisp white interiors of your kitchen and dining room?

Give it a coat of warmth, energy, and youthful vigour by using orange!

This colour stimulates the appetite as well as an energy booster that you might need to power through the day.

Let creativity and imagination flow with this most social colour among all the colours! 

5.

View this post on Instagram

Let love be the light ✨

A post shared by SLAY MY PRINT (@slaymyprint) on

Pink never goes out of style.

Whether you like it or not, pink gives off that playful vibe to any space, providing a boost of joy.

Uplift your mood by using it as a room accent or the colour of your accent wall. 

6.

Enliven your space with the colour that stimulates passion, love, and excitement!

Red is a great conversation starter in the living room, in the bedroom, as well as in the dining room.

However, this colour can be overpowering when overused.

Limit this colour to a single wall or a piece of furniture, especially if you have a small space.

