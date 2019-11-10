Colours that can make your home happy

The colours you see at home can have a huge impact on your mood.

There are colours that can stimulate your appetite and there are some that can make you feel sad and tired.

There is a myriad of colours that can match your personality and feelings, so finding a colour that reflects your moments of joy can greatly help in deciding which ones should be included when you decorate your home.

Turn a once gloomy space into one that is bursting with fun and colours!

Here are some of the colours that can make you and your home happy.

1.

From cerulean and aquamarine to turquoise and teal, blue is the go-to colour for a vibrant home.

It energises the space without you even noticing it. Just look at how relaxing this blue sofa floating in the midst of neutrals in this home.

2.

Bring the sunshine to your home by using yellow.

It has a subtle, luminous glow that imitates the warm energy of the sunrays that will make your five senses alive, alert, awake, and enthusiastic.

This colour is such a natural source of positive vibes so go on and add it to your space.

3.

There is also great happiness at finding peace at home.

But if you find it difficult to relax in your abode, calm yourself by adding greens in your surroundings. While green is associated with growth and new beginnings, green can also mean full of life and rejuvenation.

This cool colour is a great hue for people who are longing for the great outdoors.

4.

Bored with the crisp white interiors of your kitchen and dining room?