From comedy skits to mouth-watering taste tests, look out for these TikTok Shop sellers that will convince you to 'add to cart'

Ever since I downloaded TikTok back in 2019, it has become part of my pre-bedtime routine to scroll my For You Feed for my daily dose of entertainment.

But besides my usual diet of TikTok content, I've recently seen some interesting product recommendations popping up all over my For You Feed, leading me to discover the world of TikTok Shop.

With TikTok Shop – which stepped foot in Singapore last June – users like myself can shop easily and directly via TikTok. By watching in-feed short videos and live streams or browsing catalogues via the Product Showcase tab, the shopping experience is literally at my fingertips.

More than your regular e-commerce sites, TikTok Shop also elevates shoppers' retail experience by integrating shopping with entertainment.

As a buyer myself, I've noticed that these sellers tap on live shopping in the most creative and eye-catching ways – whether it be funny skits, bizarre recipes or product demonstrations – and I have to say that I appreciate this personal touch to my online shopping experience.

Speaking from experience, here are some of the most interesting and entertaining TikTok Shop sellers and creators that can convince you to add anything they are selling to your cart. Don't say that you haven't been warned.

1. Runner Kao

When it comes to food, my one kryptonite is taste test videos where you can see the snack in its full glory, and imagine its taste and texture. That is why scrolling through the feed of TikTok Shop seller Runner Kao (@runnerkao) past midnight is never a good idea, especially if my stomach's already growling.

Selling a wide variety of healthy snacks and drinks from around the world such as Crispy Vegetables, Munch Room Baked Mushrooms, Dried Fruit Chips and Oat Milk, this seller takes to TikTok Shop live streaming to try and share about these delicious yet guilt-free products.

Taste tests aside, Runner Kao also posts content where he gets up to all sorts of antics – from viral dances to games – with his family, staff and even customers.

The seller says including humour in his content is his way of retaining customers.

"If you just keep selling and don't entertain your audience, they will leave sooner or later," Runner Kao added.

Runner Kao also believes in treating his customers as friends and this is one reason why he holds impromptu live sessions, bringing his TikTok followers with him on runs and meals.

PHOTOS: Runner Kao

If you're wondering why Runner Kao seems familiar, even though he only started selling on TikTok Shop in June, he has been sharing health and fitness-related content since two years ago. To encourage more people to adopt healthier lifestyles, Runner Kao later leveraged the platform to recommend and sell various healthy snacks.

"I think purchasing through live streaming is a great way to understand the products. You can see the actual products and demonstrations by the sellers. Customers can also ask questions, and get immediate answers from sellers and creators during live sessions," Runner Kao shared.

As one of the local pioneer sellers on TikTok Shop, Runner Kao has been selling on TikTok for the past few major sales, including the 11.11 and 12.12 sales. Through live streams and engaging his audience with games, the shop gained more than 10,000 live stream viewers, sold over 2,700 products and received almost 500 orders during 11.11.

From humble beginnings, Runner Kao's shop has since expanded and he now even rents a warehouse to hold stocks.

This festive season, besides doing more product sharings on live streams, Runner Kao also launched a brand new Christmas Mystery Box where customers had their mystery snacks unboxed during the live streams.

He has more special discounts planned for followers, so make sure to tune in to his upcoming live sessions!

2. PRISM+

From 4K Google and Android TVs to ultrawide monitors, PRISM+ (@prismplus on TikTok) has single-handedly made me add a long list of electronics I didn't know I needed to my New Year wish list.

Having started selling on TikTok Shop last September, the local-based consumer electronics brand regularly runs live streams that help to educate customers, and address common concerns and queries.

PHOTO: PRISM+

Their roster of entertaining hosts also puts a face to the brand, making the retail experience ever more personal. Plus, the brand holds plenty of giveaways, which keeps deal lovers coming back for more.

@prismplus Get a 55 inch TV at only $99 on our live stream, happening tonight at 11PM! 🎉 ♬ original sound - PRISM+ - PrismPlus

Owing to TikTok's massive reach, seamless shopping experience with integrated checkout facilities and direct engagement with customers, PRISM+ decided to give the platform a go and never looked back.

As with all new platforms, the brand shared that they faced initial technical challenges and had to slowly figure out how to engage their customers meaningfully.

But through extensive research, along with investment in the right hardware and software, PRISM+ steadily gained its footing and saw massive success.

Their live streams during 11.11 brought in massive traffic, with many Singapore-based shoppers shopping on TikTok for the first time. Not only did their customers enjoy insane deals and giveaways, but their queries were also answered directly and they received help immediately when they ran into any issues.

More recently during the 12.12 mega sales, PRISM+ reached a new record in sales on TikTok Shop – up 58.6 per cent from the 11.11 sales, which is usually the peak for most platforms. Alongside other sellers like T1luxuryshopping, Hand Of Huat and WeBuy Singapore, PRISM+ was in fact one of the top-performing sellers for the 12.12 sales!

To date, PRISM+ has captured a whopping 1.4 million product impressions, reached more than $2 million in sales and grown their live stream viewership by about four times since they first launched.

And this is just the start for them on TikTok Shop, as they're working to push out more holiday promotions and create more dynamic content. Shoppers like you and me better get our wallets ready!

3. AFTERSHOCK PC

My laptop is typically only for work, binge-watching and online shopping - nothing too intensive - thus, the next TikTok Shop seller that caught my eye came as a surprise even to me.

But after watching countless videos from custom PC company AFTERSHOCK PC (@aftershockpc on TikTok), I'm positive that I needed my very own PC setup.

PHOTOS: AFTERSHOCK PC

Their first video to appear on my For You Feed was a viral skit of an aloof salesperson answering queries from an overtly-enthusiastic customer, which led me down the rabbit hole of customisable PCs.

Apart from their comedy skits, AFTERSHOCK PC's live streams will be your best bet to up your knowledge on all things PC – whether you're a tech pro or a complete newbie like me.

As subject matter experts, their live streams dive deep into the world of computers and tech, to help you determine the type of PC that will best suit your needs. Not to mention, they do regular giveaways so my fingers are always crossed that I'll be a lucky winner.

With TikTok disrupting established social media norms, Marketing Lead Jonathan Teo said that as a digital-first company, AFTERSHOCK PC needed to be on TikTok Shop.

Teo shared that the uptake of their live streams was slow when AFTERSHOCK PC first started selling on TikTok in September last year, but they soon realised that people were just looking to have conversations about their products.

"Ultimately, we want to focus on the value that customers would be looking for in a live stream," Teo added. TikTok is still a platform that they are experimenting with, but fans can look forward to more interesting content, such as building a PC from scratch and launching new products on stream.

During 11.11 this year, AFTERSHOCK PC took to TikTok for a whole day of live streaming, which allowed followers to pop in and ask questions anytime. Their hard work paid off as they managed to rack up 400,000 live stream impressions and 22,000 viewers.

AFTERSHOCK PC also saw promising results during the recent 12.12 sales. Not only did their number of viewers and views increase by 73.7 and 91.9 per cent respectively, their product impressions also saw a 62.4 per cent rise with a 7.62 per cent increase in clickthrough rates.

If you've missed their 11.11 and 12.12 live streams, you'd want to stay around for bigger and more exciting content coming up.

4. Gocheep

If you're a savvy foodie, you would probably agree that second to indulging in good food is getting it at a steal.

As evident from its 15,000 followers, TikTok Shop seller gocheep (@gocheep) knows the way to any food lovers' hearts – and even the most strong-willed ones may cave when they parade their selection of snacks.

Showcasing the array of affordable snacks at their shop, they post content on how their prices stack up against typical supermarkets (it's any five for 15 per cent off), and the amount of snacks you can get for just under $10, or even $5. Spoiler alert, it's a lot of snacks.

Besides the usual well-loved snacks like Meiji's Hello Panda and Glico's Pocky, underrated old-school tidbits are also available – just think Apollo chocolate wafer sticks, Double Decker prawn crackers and more!

What's more, gocheep also shares food hacks to bring your snacking game to the next level. Most of these hacks make my mouth water, but I'm personally curious about how the gummy bear drinks and 'mashed potatoes' with Calbee's Jagarico snacks will taste.

Get the best of both worlds on TikTok Shop

Can't choose between scrolling social media for a hit of dopamine and getting your retail therapy fix? Fret not, as TikTok Shop combines the two. Plus, TikTok's unique interest-based algorithm ensures that you are only recommended content that will be up your alley.

With TikTok's suite of e-commerce solutions and wide variety of content formats, I can only imagine the kind of content and creativity that these sellers and creators will bring to the table.

That's good news for users like you and me, as we're just going to get even bigger and better content, as well as more interesting and useful products that are tailored to our needs.

TikTok Shop's most recent 12.12 Year-end Party Sale is testament to this immense potential it holds – total value of sales made during that period saw a 534 per cent surge, with a 10-fold increase from the daily average on peak day. For all budding creators and sellers inspired by this success, let your dreams of being a merchant take off with TikTok Shop.

As we usher in the new year, hop your way into the Year of the Rabbit with TikTok Shop's Prosperity Sale happening from Jan 9 to 13. Expect insane discounts and free shipping as you stock up on your Lunar New Year goodies, festive getups and more!

Look out for vouchers worth up to $38 and up to 20 per cent off bundled deals this Prosperity Sale. Log into TikTok at 8pm daily during the sales period and you may just walk away with vouchers worth up to $88, with no minimum spend, courtesy of J&T Express.

Get ready to huat it up with TikTok Shop this Lunar New Year!

