The comfiest bodysuits you can wear at home if you hate wearing a bra

One of the best things about WFH is that you can wear absolutely anything you want. Whether you want to stay in your pyjamas or go bra free, the sky is the limit.

While the subject of wearing a bra at home still remains split, some still choose to do so because of the support a bra provides.

But wearing a bra for upwards of eight hours a day can be uncomfortable at times, even if there isn’t an underwire.

A great alternative to that is a sleek bodysuit. Because most bodysuits are fitted and made with stretchy material, they tend to hold your boobs in place while still remaining comfortable.

Not convinced? Here’s a couple that we picked out that will change your mind.

1. H&M smoothing microfibre bodysuit, $19.95

This soft microfibre bodysuit will feel like you’re wearing nothing when you slip it on. The smoothing, seamless edges also makes it comfortable against the skin.

2. H&M ribbed jersey body, $24.95

If you're very much a t-shirt lover, try this short-sleeved bodysuit made out of soft, stretch viscose jersey.

3. Pomelo one shoulder strap tie dye bodysuit, $24

Go for a trendy tie-dye piece from Pomelo if you're looking for a bodysuit with a bit more oomph.

4. Love Bonito Norah Square neck bodysuit, $33.90

A square neckline is one of the most flattering options for almost all body types and is a great way to show off your collarbone.

5. Miss Selfridge Bardot bodysuit, $22.99

We love the ballet vibes that this Miss Selfridge bodysuit gives off. It would look so cute with a pair of denim shorts too.

6. Bershka Bodysuit with open back, $24.90

The high neckline of this bodysuit will ensure your girls will get all the support they need even without a bra.

7. Zara Bodysuit with shoulder pads, $39.90

With its added shoulder pads, this bodysuit is formal enough for a work call without it compromising on comfort.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.