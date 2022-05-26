ComfortDelGro Driving Centre welcomes 5 EVs to its training fleet

Looking for a driver’s licence? You can soon acquire one in an electric vehicle (EV) at ComfortDelGro’s Driving Centre (CDC) under their Class 3A Licence Course.

CDC announced on Tuesday (May 24) that it plans to add five EVs to its current fleet of training cars starting June 1.

In addition, five alternating current (AC) charging stations have since been installed at the driving centre to charge the EVs, which takes about six hours to fully charge.

Explaining to Channel News Asia, CDC said that learners who opt for the EVs during lessons “can expect slight differences relating to the sensitivity of the accelerator, engine sound, engine brake, turning radius, and maintenance.”

Learners opting for an EV will learn their driving chops the Hyundai Kona Electric (standard range), which has “a smaller turning radius and is suitable for the Centre’s driving circuit”, said CDC.

The Kona can be booked via the ‘MyCDC’ App, which will be available to corporate learners for their defensive and familiarisation driving courses, and to the Elite Team learners.

The Alrendo TS Bravo motorcycle will be available at CDC for non-licensing corporate trainings end of this year.

PHOTO: Alrendo

In addition to the Kona, CDC will also be adding two electric Alrendo TS Bravo motorcycles (Class 2A) for its non-licensing corporate training course by the end of the year.

CEO of ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Mr Vincent Tan said in regards to its addition of EVs to its current fleet, he hopes that “this will also help increase the adoption of EV driving going forward.”

CDC is considering adding more EVs to its driving school should the demand for EV training pick up and aims to have 100 electric cars by 2030, accounting for more than half of its training vehicles.

ALSO READ: ComfortDelGro to join Grab, Tada and Gojek in temporarily increasing fares

This article was first published in CarBuyer.