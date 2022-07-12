The comfy puffy sandals that will have you walking on air

Puffy and fluffy shoes in all forms have been all the rage recently, and we love how outlandish they are. So, we’ve rounded up the cutest cushiony sandals for you!
They’re loud and cute — just throw on a pair of these comfortable shoes and you’ll be making a statement already.
Odessa nylon round-toe slide sandals, $65.90, Charles & Keith
Eco-fur slip sandals, $573.30, MM6 Maison Margiela
Outdoor platform sandals, $540, Jil Sander
Padded bow sandals, $690, Off-White
Braided slides, $29.95, H&M
Super puff slide shoes, $137, Roam
Oversized puffy buckle sandals, $690.90, Boyy
B-It-Puffy slip-on quilted slides, $1,065, Balmain
Padded thong sandals, $374, Ganni
Tyre crossover-strap sandals, $204, Yume Yume
This article was first published in Her World Online.