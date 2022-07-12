The comfy puffy sandals that will have you walking on air

Puffy and fluffy shoes in all forms have been all the rage recently, and we love how outlandish they are. So, we’ve rounded up the cutest cushiony sandals for you!

They’re loud and cute — just throw on a pair of these comfortable shoes and you’ll be making a statement already.

Odessa nylon round-toe slide sandals, $65.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Eco-fur slip sandals, $573.30, MM6 Maison Margiela

PHOTO: MM6 Maison Margiela

Outdoor platform sandals, $540, Jil Sander

PHOTO: Jil Sander

Padded bow sandals, $690, Off-White

PHOTO: Off-White

PHOTO: H&M

Super puff slide shoes, $137, Roam

PHOTO: ROAM

Oversized puffy buckle sandals, $690.90, Boyy

PHOTO: Boyy

B-It-Puffy slip-on quilted slides, $1,065, Balmain

PHOTO: Balmain

Padded thong sandals, $374, Ganni

PHOTO: Ganni

Tyre crossover-strap sandals, $204, Yume Yume

PHOTO: Yume Yume

This article was first published in Her World Online.