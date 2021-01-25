Common joint injuries and how to care for them

Lead an active lifestyle? You’re naturally more susceptible to joint injuries.

And according to Professor Andrew Tan Hwee Chye, a senior consultant and the head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Singapore General Hospital, this usually takes the form of rotator cuff tears, shoulder impingement syndrome, shoulder instability, knee ligament and meniscal injuries, and shoulder and knee cartilage wear.

The good news is, unless very serious, these joint injuries can probably be treated with minimally invasive surgery, which uses advanced techniques to make smaller surgical incisions.

“This not only leads to less post-surgery pain, but also a shorter hospital stay and faster recovery,” he says.

He adds that some types of minimally invasive surgeries are carried out as outpatient procedures.

Struggling with a joint injury or two? Prof Tan shares four tips on how to take care.

1. Avoid carrying heavy loads above your shoulder or from overhead down

This may lead to rotator cuff injuries, particularly if you are above the age of 40, when rotator cuff degeneration has set in. Modify your actions by placing commonly-used heavy items on a lower shelf or by standing on a stable platform when reaching for heavy items.

2. Perform exercises in a stepwise manner

PHOTO: Pixabay

When working out in the gym, step up the intensity in a gradual manner, beginning with light weights before progressing to the heavy ones. This will allow your muscles to adapt and as such, prevent injuries.

3. Warm up before exercising

Exercising with cold muscles can lead to various injuries, so remember to do some dynamic warm-up exercises before beginning your workout.

4. Listen to your body

PHOTO: Pexels

Refrain from doing aggravating activities if any part of your joints hurts, and seek medical advice if the pain persists.

