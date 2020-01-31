The Commons Saladaeng: A look at Bangkok's chic new community mall

Already chock-a-block with chic cafes and restaurants, Saladaeng just welcomed a buzzy new space to the fold - The Commons Saladaeng.

Spread over three floors, this community mall will house over 20 shops and dining options, along with a dedicated events space and airy communal areas.

Design-wise, The Commons Saladaeng is the brainchild of Department of Architecture Co. - the same firm behind its trendy sister mall in Thonglor.

You'll find more of the same open design and wood-and-raw-concrete sleekness for which The Commons Thonglor is celebrated.

Adding to the mall's breezy feel is its lofty, pavilion-style red roofs, a nod to the district's heritage ('Sala Daeng' is named for an iconic red pavilion which stood here in King Rama V's time).

And in a lovely touch of lushness, the front of the building wraps around a large banyan tree. In short, it's pretty darn spectacular.

The Commons Saladaeng soft-launched on 16 January, and more shops are set to open in the coming months.

Planning your trip down already? Here's a peek at Upper Silom's next hip hangout for everyone and their dog (yes, the mall is pet-friendly!)

THE GROUND

The ground floor is home to casual dining spots and grab-and-go offerings. Familiar faces from The Commons Thonglor here include all-day brunch eatery Roast, specialty coffee cafe Roots, and Japanese tea bar Seven Suns.

THE MARKET

On the next level, The Market sees an intriguing array of specialised vendors. Think cocktails on tap from acclaimed Taipei bar Draft Land's third branch, 'perfect' patties from much-raved Bun Meat and Cheese, all things crustacean from The Lobster Lab, and more.

THEPLATFORM

On the top floor, we have thePlatform - an open space which will host community events and workshops. Expect a vibrant calendar of activities here, from wellness events to arts & crafts classes and music performances. For more updates on events, check out thePlatformbkk.com.

The Commons Saladaeng is located at 126 Soi Saladaeng 1, Silom, Bangrak 10500 Bangkok.

This article was first published in City Nomads.