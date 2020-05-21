Companies in Singapore that are giving back to society during this Covid-19 period

The past few weeks have been nothing short of hectic, with new rules being implemented, from safe distancing to the recent extension of the circuit breaker.

But thankfully, despite this, Singaporeans haven't forgotten to help those in need-more people have been volunteering, donating and raising funds for migrant workers, lower-income families, people who have lost their jobs, and many more.

And if you're in a situation where you can offer to help out, and are looking to, there are a variety of causes to donate to, and you can find a lot of them on giving.sg.

But it's not just individuals who are coming forward to help businesses in Singapore have been doing their part as well. Here are some of the few that we've seen giving back to the community during this period.

CapitaLand / CapitaLand Hope Foundation #MealOnMe

PHOTO: CapitaLand

One of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups has also one of the biggest hearts, providing free meals to the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

This initiative started through CapitaLand’s philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, aims to provide more than 30,000 meals to the elderly and other vulnerable groups, including children from underprivileged families as well as community care staff.

They are working with their F&B tenants, such as ABR Holdings, Creative Eateries Group, Katrina Group and The Minor Food Group.

If you’re a CapitaStar member, you too can help out with this initiative. From April 23 to May 24, 2020, members can support a meal for a vulnerable elderly or an underprivileged child by donating 5,000 STAR$® (equivalent to $5) via CapitaStar mobile app.

BengWhoCooks / BengWhoCaresFoundation

PHOTO: Instagram/bengwhocaresfoundation

Started by the owners of BengWhoCooks, BengWhoCares Foundation is a beneficiary started with the intention of providing free food to those in need.

Simply direct message them one day in advance on their Instagram account (please do this only if you’re in need!), and pay for delivery! (delivery is needed to be paid for due to people abusing the initial free delivery)

What’s more, you could also inform them on people in need, and they’ll do what they can to provide food for them.

Faith in humanity restored.

Pomelo Fashion / #Pomelocares

PHOTO: Instagram/pomolofashion

With the #Pomelocares initiative, they’re aiming to support those on the frontline.

How? By producing antibacterial masks and funnelling a 100 per cent of the profits from the sale of masks to the procurement of medical supplies that will be donated to partner healthcare organisations — Singapore’s Red Cross, as well as Thailand’s Red Cross.

On top of that, they’re also donating 40,000 surgical masks to Thailand’s Red Cross. And as a customer, you too could help out through Pomelo.

You could choose to donate funds or surgical masks, which will then go to healthcare organisations in need.

CITI Singapore

To ease the impact of the current Covid-19 situation, CITI Singapore is giving around 1,600 of its employees a $1,200 special compensation award.

This compensation award is given to staff with an annual base salary of $70,000 or less, the bank announced on Thursday. The sum will be credited into its employees’ Citibank accounts in April.

In addition to providing compensation awards for their employees, CITI is also providing benefits to Singaporean workers, like insurance coverage and more.

Barbary Coast

During this period where food may be harder to get than usual, places like Barbary Coast have given helping hand to those in need.

The restaurant had initially planned on providing their dishes for only $7 to employees in the same neighbourhood, Boat Quay (the dishes were originally priced more than $20, btw).

But as more people heard about the initiative and donated, the meals then became free.

To get these meals, you’d have to be one of the first 20 people who reserve a spot on Barbary Coast’s WhatsApp group and Instagram — but only do this if you are in need!

DBS Bank

PHOTO: Giving.sg

DBS Bank has donated $2.5 million to help feed vulnerable groups. They’ve used that amount to give out 200,000 meals to the elderly and low-income families through The Food Bank.

They have also provided 100,000 meals to migrant workers, with the help of the non-profit initiative ItsRainingRaincoats.

And if you’d like to help out, you can choose to donate to one of DBS’ campaigns, http://www.giving.sg/campaigns/dbsfeedthecity, or http://www.giving.sg/campaigns/dbsprojectbelanja.

Singtel / Singtel Touching Lives Fund

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Singtel has donated to 18 charities and social enterprises as part of their fight against Covid-19.

Apart from gathering donations from their staff, the telco company is also donating $500,000 to The Courage Fund, which is currently aimed at helping frontline workers combat the Covid-19 crisis.

Collectively, they have raised and donated $2 million to various charities, which includes providing a package of services to help vulnerable groups in the community.

Skechers / #SkechersAppreciates

Skechers is showing their support to the healthcare professionals and essential workers who are battling against Covid-19 by offering their comfort walking shoe GOwalk at $20 (retail price up to $129) to all 11,000 staff members of Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), including doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrative staff.

Earlier this month, Skechers invited the public to nominate essential workers, such as healthcare workers, cleaning crew and delivery drivers and gave away 10 pairs of shoes to 10 of the nominated essential workers.

Zalora Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/ZALORA

ZALORA is working with The Singapore Red Cross to raise funds for a good cause through an e-donation drive.

The funds will be used for customised care packages — specially curated based on beneficiaries’ feedback — and psychosocial support calls for senior citizens living alone, and sanitisation kits for volunteers and staff who continue to provide humanitarian services to the vulnerable.

The care packages, which include food, medical supplies, hygiene products and household items, will be handed over to SRC’s ElderAid, Medical Chaperone / TransportAid, and Home Monitoring and Eldercare (HoME)+ services for distribution.

Sharp

Selling appliances for lifestyle use, Sharp not only improves the lives of its consumers, but during this period, they're also improving the lives of those in need.

Recently, they've contributed to the fight against Covid-19 by donating 80 units of Plasmacluster™ Technology Air Purifiers to 4 hospitals in Singapore.

The air purifiers donated will then help to provide clean pure indoor air to patients and workers, keeping the space safe from airborne germs and viruses.

YouTrip

PHOTO: YouTrip

Supporting creatives at a time like this is important, so as to help to ensure that what the creatives do can still remain despite the crisis.

Thankfully, YouTrip recognises this as well, and has now launched #CraftWithLove, a marketplace specially made to garner support for creatives.

In this marketplace, the public is able to browse and purchase from the creatives, and support what they do. So, even at home, you could help out with this campaign - by purchasing an item from a creative or simply sharing about the #CraftWithLove marketplace.

The Peranakan

In a time like this where frontliners are working so hard to ensure the safety and health of the people in Singapore, it's important that we thank them.

To do this, multiple companies have stepped up and provided incentives for those working in hospitals. One of these companies giving their thanks is The Peranakan restaurant.

Along with charity The Saturday Movement, The Peranakan restaurant started Adopt A Bento - a campaign providing around 12,000 delicious, nutritious meals and bubble tea drinks to both hospital staffers and vulnerable elderly poor living in rental flats around Singapore.

This movement has led to the community pledging to support, with now more than $50,000 in pledges from the public.

If you'd like to help and donate as well, do visit their website!

TikTok

PHOTO: TikTok

While this app entertains most of us while we're stuck at home, the company has also donated over $350,000 to support local communities affected by Covid-19.

Donating to Community Chest, the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), as well as local non-profit groups HealthServe, and ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), the funds given will tend help to benefit frontliners, vulnerable groups and the migrant worker community.

From the $350,000 donated, TikTok is providing $50,000 in cash donations to HealthServe, a non-profit organisation that has been providing assistance to migrant workers for the last 14 years through medical and dental care, casework services, food, financial aid, education and advocacy as well as mental health services.

TikTok is also contributing $118,000 to provide workers living in dormitories with rechargeable fans and daily essentials, in partnership with ItsRainingRaincoats, a local ground-up movement that aims to support migrant workers facing difficulties obtaining their salaries, and has been fervently supporting those living in dormitories on life essentials and other needs.

And that's not all that TikTok has done. They've also created a #CareForSG challenge, where users can use the #CareForSG video effect to create fun and positive videos. For every video uploaded, TikTok will donate $1 to The Invictus Fund.

So, now you can get involved and use TikTok while giving back to the community!

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.