Comparing taxi fares in Singapore - plus, which cabs 'die die also cannot take'?

Now that private hire ride-hailing is all the rage in Singapore, what’s become of our original gangster taxis?

Most people I know have switched over to cheaper alternatives like Grab and GoJek, but there are a select few — umm, my parents — who remain loyal to Comfort taxis.

Apparently, these cabbies are “safe drivers” who “always know the way” and “won’t try anything funny”.

It sounds outrageous, but there may be some truth in that.

Unlike young, errant drivers who drive Grab as their side hustle, to get licensed, taxi drivers must 1) be Singaporean and at least 3o years old, 2) have a class 3/3A driving licence with at least 1 year of continuous driving and 3) able to speak and read basic English. I guess that’s why taxi fares are so expensive.

There are a total of 6 taxi operators in Singapore (yes, it’s not just ComfortDelGro), and they all charge slightly different rates for flag-down fares, booking fees, and etc.

TAXI OPERATORS IN SINGAPORE:

Comfort/CityCab Taxi Prime Taxi Premier Taxi SMRT Taxi Trans-Cab Taxi HDT Singapore Taxi

If like my folks, you prefer taxis to private hire rides too, here’s a comparison of taxi fares in Singapore.

SINGAPORE TAXI FARE COMPARISON - WHICH IS THE CHEAPEST?

Singapore taxi operators Taxi colour Flagdown fares Meter rate Booking fee Comfort Taxis / CityCab Blue and yellow $3.20 to $3.90 $0.22 $2.30 (non-peak) / $3.30 (peak) Prime Taxis Copper $3.60 to $3.80 $0.22 $2.50 (non-peak) / $3.50 (peak) Premier Taxis Silver $3.60 to $3.90 $0.22 $2.50 (non-peak) / $4.50 (peak) SMRT Taxis Dark purple $3.90 $0.22 $2.30 (non-peak) / $3.30 (peak) Trans-Cab Services Red $3.90 $0.22 $2.30 (non-peak) / $3.30 (peak) HDT Singapore Taxi White and green $3.90 $0.25 $2.30 (non-peak) / $3.30 (peak)

Cheapest taxi fares in Singapore: Comfort Taxis

Lowest flagdown fare

Lowest booking fees

Large fleet

Generally, with the exception of HDT Singapore’s small fleet of electric taxis that are slightly more expensive, the metered taxi prices are about the same.

The flagdown fares are between $3.20 and $3.90, and the meter rates are all the same at $0.22 for every 400m or less (up to 10km), 350m or less (after 10km) and 45 seconds of waiting time.

Comfort taxis only win because they have the lowest flagdown fares.

Cheapest taxi booking fees in Singapore: Comfort, SMRT, Trans-Cab and HDT Singapore Taxis

Non-peak: $2.30

Peak: $3.30

Booking fees are also quite competitive. For off-peak, it’s $2.30 to $2.50. For peak, it is $3.30 to $3.50 for most taxis, and $4.50 for Premier Taxis.

FLAT FARE TAXI OPTIONS IN SINGAPORE - COMFORTRIDE AND GRABTAXI

For the longest time, taxis in Singapore charged by the meter. They still do, except there’s now an additional option to pay a fixed, flat fare.

Comfort is the only operator to introduce their own flat fares, but for the rest, you can book through GrabTaxi.

ComfortRide taxi fare calculation:

ComfortRide fare breakdown Base fare $2.80 Distance fare $0.50 per km Time fare $0.15 per minute Minimum fare $6 Additional stops (or extra distance travelled for 5km thereafter or less) +$5

GrabTaxi fare breakdown:

GrabTaxi fare Flagdown fare $3 to $3.90 Booking fee $2.30 to $4.50 Advance booking fees $6 to $8 Distance fares $0.22 every 400m (>1km to 10km) and $0.22 every 350m (above 10km) Waiting time $0.33 every 45 seconds Cancellation fee Free if within 5 minutes. $4 if you can after 5 minutes, or if you are more than 5 minutes late and your driver cancels.

The GrabTaxi fare breakdown features the same rates as the standard taxi fare rates. It’s calculated based on the distance of your trip.

Grab is partnered with all the taxi operators in Singapore except HDT.

EXPENSIVE TAXIS YOU SHOULD AVOID - WHITE MERCEDES AND LIMO CABS

Taxis to avoid Flagdown fares Meter rate Booking fee Comfort Limo Cab $3.90 $0.30 $10 SMRT London Cab $3.90 $0.30 $10 SMRT Limousine $3.90 $0.33 $10 Trans-Cab Mercedes $4.50 $0.30 $10 Prime Taxi Toyota Vellfire $4.50 $0.33 $8 (non-peak) / $10 (peak) Premier Taxi Mercedes $4.50 $0.30 $10

Chances are, you’ve read taxi horror stories where passengers ended up paying $50 for a ride or something, which is ridiculous. These are real, and they’re because of premium taxis!