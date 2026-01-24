Don't hold your horses: Compass One CNY lineup has a festive fair and attractive rewards for CNY shopping

There's always something about Chinese New Year that gets everyone in high spirits - the festive buzz, the red-lid containers filled with snacks, and of course, the seasonal shopping perks.

This year, Compass One is turning up the huat with a CNY lineup filled with shopping rewards, family-friendly activities and a bustling CNY fair to kickstart your festive preparations.

From specially designed gifts to a sneak peek at the new stores available, here's a rundown of how you can welcome abundance at Sengkang's favourite mall.

Get specially designed CNY gifts with purchase

If you're looking for festive essentials that scream New Year-ready vibes, Compass One has designed some exclusive gifts for members to redeem this season.

Whether you're a collector of red packets or need to give out your own, you can add a touch of fortune to your ang bao with this lovely six-piece red packet set*. Simply spend a minimum of $58 to redeem.

In the spirit of spring cleaning, those looking for functional home decor to add a touch of the festivity will want to get their hands on the limited-edition tissue holders* that come in two different designs.

To get one of these beauties, spend a minimum of $128 to redeem. Redemptions are limited to the first 3,000 members, so be sure to snag them quickly.

Gallop towards 1,688 Compass One points

Compass One Rewards members, you're in for a treat this CNY. The mall is dishing out 1,688 Compass One points* to the first 3,000 members who spend a minimum of $168 at participating stores.

To secure that bonus, shop at any participating stores and scan your membership QR code in-store. Once the qualifying spend is met, the bonus points will be automatically credited into your account, making it a seamless way to earn rewards for your festive shopping!

*Terms & Conditions apply. Visit the Compass One website for more details.

Decor and snacks galore at the festive fair

Let's be frank - one of the best parts of preparing for Chinese New Year is decking up the house and arranging generous spreads of snacks. From Jan 19 to Feb 15, you'll find all your festive must-have at the CNY Fair located at the Level 2 Atrium.

A wide selection of CNY decorations will be available at the fair, including prosperity couplets, wall hangings with auspicious characters, and lanterns - perfect for sprucing up your home in a jiffy.

Snacks lovers can expect your fave mouthwatering CNY treats like pineapple tarts, love letters and assorted festive cookies here as well - be sure to stock up and prepare for house visits!

New year, new stores to explore

While you're here, why not check out some of the newest additions to the mall? Many of them are welcoming the New Year with deals and promotions, so now's the perfect time to treat yourself or your family.

Pick up a new pair of shades or glasses from Lenskart (#02-03) to freshen up your Chinese New Year #OOTD. They're taking $35 off your receipt when you spend $150 and above. Plus, you'll receive a limited-edition Lenskart ang bao with every $100 spent in-store, while stocks last!

If you want to look refreshed before your CNY gatherings without paying festive surcharges, head down to Become Aesthetics Clinic (#04-17/18), where they're offering accessible CNY-friendly rates.

The Pico Laser Treatment ($48 nett) is suitable for those seeking to improve skin clarity and pigmentation, while the HIFU Facelifting Treatment ($68 nett) is an option to stimulate collagen for lifting and firming skin. Their Laser Hair Removal is priced at $28 nett only - an affordable option for those who want hairless radiant skin under professional care.

Your self-care journey continues at Beauty Language (#03-15) - a homegrown beauty retail chain where you can find an extensive range of hair, body and skin care products from around the world. Plus, with their reasonable prices, getting New Year-ready has never been more affordable.

Parents who want to ensure their children don't fall behind in their studies can check out Mind Stretcher (#03-25), a tuition centre for pre-primary, primary and secondary students who need help in subjects such as English, Maths, Science and Chinese.

They're currently running limited time promotions, including free trial classes exclusive to the Compass One outlet, and 20 per cent off monthly fees when you sign up for the full academic year.

Beyond academics, develop your child's interest in musical pursuits through Aureus Academy (#03-26). They provide one-to-one instrument lessons including the piano, drum, guitar, violin, musical adventure, and vocal training for any skill level and age - starting from as young as three years old.

If you're craving authentic Chinese cuisine, Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine (#03-12) is a must-visit. From stir-fried specialties to comforting broths, such as their popular Golden Broth Sour and Spicy Fish, you'll find a dish that fits your palate.

Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Compass One

Trotting into the new year has never looked so rewarding. Whether you're ticking off the festive prep list or doing a quick browse, take this chance to gather your loved ones to shop, redeem, and soak in the festive energy at Compass One from Jan 16 to Feb 22!

For more information on the Chinese New Year festivities at Compass One, check out the Compass One website.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Compass One.

