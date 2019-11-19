Compassionate leave: How many days are you entitled to in Singapore

PHOTO: Unsplash
Joanne Poh
MoneySmart

When a family member passes away, many employers will give you compassionate leave.

There is no MOM— law saying that they must, but most employers will not be so heartless as to force you to use your annual leave to grieve.

Here’s what you need to know.

WHAT IS COMPASSIONATE LEAVE?

Compassionate leave is paid leave that enables you to attend or prepare a funeral for family members. Your employment contract should indicate how many days of you get.

What happens if compassionate leave is not mentioned in your contract? Some employers will grant compassionate leave when informed about a death in the family, although they might require a death certificate.

Another thing to note is that a death in the immediate family will usually qualify for leave days, but the same is not true about more distant relatives.

So, the death of parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, siblings and in-laws will qualify. However, the same might not be true of your aunts, uncles, cousins and so on.

MOM COMPASSIONATE LEAVE GUIDELINES AND POLICY

Singapore law does not mandate compulsory compassionate leave.

According to the MOM, if your company does not wish to offer it, you’ll have to take annual or unpaid leave in order to attend a funeral. However, in practice, most companies still dole out a certain number of days of compassionate leave.

The common practice is to offer at least 2 to 3 days of paid compassionate leave. Some companies might also state that you need to submit a death certificate, but whether this rule is enforced depends on the company.

DIFFERENT VERSIONS OF COMPASSIONATE LEAVE

When looking through your employment contract, you might find some mind-boggling terms. Here’s what they mean.

(i) Compassionate leave per demise

Compassionate leave days are sometimes calculated on a per-demise basis. So, if your contract says you get 5 consecutive days off per demise, it means you get to take 5 days off in a row for every family member who passes away.

(ii) Approval for no-pay or annual leave for a longer duration of absence

Sometimes, the amount of compassionate leave allotted is just not enough.

For instance, if your company offers 2 days of compassionate leave in a year, that might not be enough if you need to go abroad to attend a funeral or if you simply need more time to handle funerary arrangements and grieve.

If you see this clause in your contract, it means you have the right to take annual leave or (if you’ve exhausted your supply of annual leave) no-pay leave to extend your absence. This means a lot if your boss is notorious for rejecting leave applications.

(iii) Only for employees employed for a longer time

If you see this clause in your contract, it means your company wants to reward longer-serving employees with more compassionate leave.

They might, for instance, allot 3 days of compassionate leave to employees who’ve been working for them for less than 5 years, and 5 days to those employees who have been with them for more than 5 years.

(iv) Immediate nuclear family gets more

Some companies may offer longer compassionate leave claims for the immediate nuclear family.

This means that a death of parents or children might qualify for a longer period of leave than the death of grandparents or in-laws.

Compassionate leave that nobody wants to have to claim. But when you do need it, it’s important to know what your rights are so you can focus your energies on dealing with your loss.

This article was first published in MoneySmart .
More about
Funeral jobs

TRENDING

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while US, South Korea postpone exercise: KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while US, South Korea postpone exercise: KCNA
Town council apologises for the way it handled relocation of cat that was placed in bin centre
Town council apologises for the way it handled relocation of cat that was placed in bin centre
Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time
Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

Home Works

7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES