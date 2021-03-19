A complete guide to caring for your eyes from lashes to dark circles

As the old saying goes, "the eyes are the windows to our soul" - which is why it makes sense that the delicate area around your eyes is the first place to show the stresses of everyday life. When you're tired, or stressed or agitated, your eyes are the first area to be affected, whether from a lack of sleep or perhaps from rubbing them.

It's fair to say that we humans have been obsessed with painting youthful eyes since time immemorial. The proof was in a recent discovery by archaeologists who, on a dig near the town of Aizanoi in Turkey, discovered a 2,200-year-old soldier's tomb that contained a pot of eye cream made from an anti-inflammatory goji berry-like ingredient. Thousands of years on, the quest find the holy grail of eye creams remains high on our skincare to-do list.

In order to keep them bright, shiny and healthy, here are expert tips to de-puff, brighten, and smooth this delicate area around your eyes.

Be careful of the thinner skin around the eyes

PHOTO: Unsplash

"All our expressions and feelings are unveiled by our eyes," says Marie-Helene Lair, Clarins Innovation Director. "Fine lines are the first sign of ageing for two reasons: there are 22 muscles directly connected to the eyes, and the skin around the eyes is four times thinner than on the cheeks."

That delicate skin texture not only makes the under-eye area appear more translucent (so the surface blood vessels make this area appear bluish), but it also dries out more easily (the skin around the eyes has no natural oils) and is in constant motion (we blink around 10,000 times a day).

"Asymmetry, puffiness, skin laxity, pigmentation and wrinkling around the eye area create the perception of 'small, tired eyes'," says dermatologist Dr. Shyamalar Gunatheesan, who recommends prevention as the way to go.

It takes time to see results - 3 weeks to be exact

PHOTO: Pexels

You'll also need to be patient when it comes to results. "Skin biology needs three weeks to trigger production of new collagen fibres," Marie-Helene explains. "The visible effect on wrinkles will only be apparent after a few weeks of daily application."

Deep lines

PHOTO: Watsons

How to fix: Apply eye cream diligently - skincare results are as much about compliance as the ingredients. Dr. Gunatheesan recommends combining a vitamin C serum and a non-irritating retinol (vitamin A) eye cream to thicken the preorbital skin.

As for in-office treatments, "micro-focused ultrasound technology is my new favourite treatment, as it tightens and regenerates collagen and elastin without any downtime," she says.

Try: A retinol-packed formula like the Olay Eyes Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream, $54.90 (from Watsons), will help to smooth and brighten, while Ultraceuticals Ultra A Perfecting Eye Cream, AU$110 (S$115), has rejuvenating retinol and peptides to plump lines.

Dark shadows

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

How to fix: Dark under-eye shadows are often hereditary, but a healthy lifestyle can help: Get more sleep, eat anti-inflammatory foods that are high in vitamins A and C (like green leafy vegetables), and don't rub your eyes. "Rubbing or scratching can cause pigmentation and wrinkling," Dr. Gunatheesan says.

Try: Medik8 Illuminating Eye Balm, £32 (S$60), uses tinted mineral pigments to lessen darkness, red algae to help flush away fluid retention, and hydrating hyaluronic acid, while Murad Environmental Shield Vit-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, $84.12 (from Amazon Singapore), brightens with a dose of vitamin C.

Puffiness

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

How to fix: "Nothing will be the miracle agent," says Dr. Gunatheesan, but she recommends using formulas with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plus caffeine and vitamins E, C, and A to improve cell renewal. "The quickest temporary fix will be something cold. A cool teaspoon, a compress, or chilled Aloe Vera gel and teabags work to constrict the vessel in the area."

Marie-Helen has a nifty trick if you regularly wake with bags under your eyes: "Place a cushion under the mattress, down near your feet. This is very efficient at stimulating drainage."

Try: Applied above, below, and between the eyes, Clarins Total Eye Lift, $108, helps lift and firm skin with plant-powered ingredients. For an extra boost, treat tired-looking skin to a nourishing mask, like Dr. LeWinn's Line Smoothing Complex Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Under Eye Recovery Masks, $11.90 (from Amazon Singapore).

Sparse lashes

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

How to fix: With every birthday, our cellular activity slows a little. "This induces a loss of volume or quantity of lashes," Marie-Helene says. A prescription-only formula called Latisse, which is applied like a liquid liner, has been clinically proven to stimulate the lash growth cycle and produce longer, thicker lashes.

There is also an over-the-counter formula, RevitaLash Advanced, which has synthetic prostaglandin to increase lash growth. Lengthening mascara can also help. "Black should always be your go-to as it makes your eyes stand out," says Bobbi Brown National Education Executive Kheahni Jackson. "Work it through the lashes, right from the base, with a bit of wiggle."

Try: Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, $49 (from Sephora Singapore), is loaded with pitch-black pigmented and film-forming technology for lift, length, and definition.

Text: Bauer Syndicate

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.