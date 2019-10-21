Complete guide to understanding and applying under HDB's open booking of flats option

When we think of buying a brand new HDB flat, the quarterly HDB Build-To-Order (BTO) sales launches naturally come to mind.

There are also Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) and Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercises, which are held semi-annually in conjunction with the BTO launches.

SBF launches take place during the May and November BTO sales launches, while ROF launches happen with the February and August BTO sales launches.

During each sales launch period, you can apply for either a BTO flat or SBF/ROF flat (whichever applicable), but not both. You can read more about how SBF and ROF works and the differences between them.

Starting from June 2019, a new option has been introduced by HDB - the Open Booking of Flats.

Here's what this option is and how this can potentially allow aspiring homeowners to book a flat as early as the next working day after making an application, almost all year round.

WHAT IS THE HDB OPEN BOOKING OF FLATS OPTION?

A quick recap, SBF and ROF both make available flats that 1) were not selected during previous sales launches, or 2) whose homeowners who selected the flats have given their flats up, or 3) are flats that were repurchased from the existing owners by HDB.

Under ROF, aspiring homeowners have a window of 7 days during the sales launch exercise to apply for a queue number, without specifying their preferred flat type and town/estate.

Instead, their queue number would allow them to select from the entire pool of flats available during that particular ROF sales exercise.