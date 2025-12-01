How to complete your 2025 resolutions before the year ends

We're quickly approaching the end of the year, and yet, some of our New Year's resolutions from Jan 1, 2025 have yet to bear fruit! It might already be the final month of the year, but nonetheless, there is still hope. We've rounded up the quickest ways to fulfil your resolutions with just one shopping trip around Lot One!

With a variety of stores spanning fitness, fashion, beauty and entertainment, this iconic mall in Choa Chu Kang has all you need under one roof to make your New Year's resolutions happen.

Get fitter with at-home exercise equipment from OTO

Most of us tell ourselves that this year is going to be the start of our fitness era, only to quickly fall behind on exercise goals when busyness gets in the way of trips to the gym. With the Galaxy Steps Walker from OTO (#01-19A), starting a daily exercise routine will be achievable. A compact, foldable fitness solution with detachable handgrips and a 120-degree support frame that fits right into any home.

You can easily get in your 10,000 steps from the comfort of your home. We find tuning in to a Netflix series while you walk or run, really speeds up the time you spend burning calories.

If you're seeking something more intense, the Row Bike Plus takes things up a notch. It has a magnetised flywheel and synchronised rowing-cycling motion that will train your coordination and stamina with a combination of cycling and pulling. The bike is suitable for teenagers and seniors too, so the whole family can get a workout.

With these fitness machines from OTO, you can get your daily dose of cardio at home, while saving on gym membership fees.

Spruce up your wardrobe with versatile pieces from HLA and Cotton On

Guys, if you've been dressing in the same shirt and jeans combo for the past 10 years, it might be time to give your clothes an upgrade. Well, you're in luck - don fashionable menswear staples from HLA (#01-23) for a quick dose of confidence on the daily. Get ready to look sharp with zero hassle with the black short-sleeved T-shirt and casual jacket.

Ladies, why not inject some fun and style into your wardrobe with Cotton On's (#01-03/04) vibrant bestsellers? Go bold in the pink-striped Georgie Off Shoulder Top and Lyocell Wide Denim Jorts that puts a casual spin on party wear for your next festive gathering. Or prepare for special occasions with the simple yet elegant white, floral-printed Kaity Halter Midi Dress. Even beyond the festive season, these fits are so versatile!

Start a self-care routine with at-home spa essentials from The Body Shop

If you've been telling yourself that this is the year to commit to a self-care routine, now's the perfect time to turn that intention into action. While carving out time for a spa indulgence isn't something most of us can routinely afford, The Body Shop's (#01-14) Spa of the World range recreates a spa experience at home.

For those who might not be sure where to start, the store's recommended 'Ultimate Glow Routine' makes it easy to indulge. Featuring the Tahitian Tiare Body Wash, Brazilian Cupuaçu Scrub-in-Oil, Polynesian Monoi Radiance Oil, and Hawaiian Kukui Body Cream, this four-step lineup lets you enjoy smooth, moisturised and radiant skin - and the soothing feeling of a spa experience, every day.

Pick up a sport and accessorise with the right gear from Skechers and Spectacle Hut

If you want to start learning a sport, it's always important to pick up the right gear first - yes, that includes having the right shoes. Good news is, Skechers (#01-10/11) offers a plethora of options to choose from.

Skechers Skech-Air footwear, crafted with Skechers Memory Foam insoles, and Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, are specially designed to allow wearers to put their shoes on without using their hands. These fashion-forward options will also give you all the comfort and support you need to play at your peak.

Besides having sports-friendly footwear, wearing activity-appropriate eyewear is also essential to protect your eyes - especially while engaging in outdoor sports. At Spectacle Hut (#B1-18), you can quite literally make your sunglasses yours. Create a pair of shades that fits your style and needs with the fully customisable Oakley Radarlock. Customise everything from the frame and lenses to the ear socks, and even lens etching. Just toggle around the store's Smart Shopper application, and you'll be able to visualise your design in real time.

Besides shades, try out Ray-Ban's Change Collection, which features frames that shift colour when exposed to UV light. The stylish innovation builds on the same photochromic technology that made Transitions colour-changing lenses famous - fashion and function combined! It's suitable for less rigorous outdoor activities, while still protecting your eyes from the harmful effects of UV radiation.

Find all you need at Lot One today

For those of you rushing to finish your 2025 resolutions before the new year, fret not! Just head on down to Lot One and find what speaks to your personal mission - whether it's style, sport or self-care, your transformation starts here.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Lot One Shoppers' Mall.

benedict.wong@asiaone.com