The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore

Most older Singaporeans I know still frown upon anything second hand ("what if the previous owner died?!"), but whatever, they're totally missing out on the amazing deals you can get on used furniture in Singapore.

By second hand furniture, I don't mean some $200,000 antique suar wood dining table, carved from a single tree felled in a primary rainforest.

I'm referring to ordinary used furniture - you know, basic items such as Muji sofas and IKEA shelves - that people often sell at low prices (or even give away) on platforms like Carousell or Facebook groups.

WHY BUY SECOND HAND FURNITURE IN SINGAPORE?

At this point you might be shaking your head and tsk-tsking me: "Nowadays writers get such low pay meh? Why must buy second hand? IKEA furniture very cheap already what!"

Well, one doesn't have to be poor to want to save money, right? An IKEA Poang armchair may cost only $199 brand new, but if someone is selling a used one in good condition for $30, I'm sure as hell not going to pay an extra $170 for the privilege of taking the parts out of the box myself.