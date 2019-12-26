A comprehensive guide to buying a vacuum cleaner

In search for a vacuum cleaner and don't know where to start? Want to know whether you should get a robot vacuum, a handstick or a canister model?

Here's what to know before committing yourself to these sucking machines.

WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN BUYING A VACUUM CLEANER

STORAGE SPACE

How much space do you have for storing your vacuum cleaner? If you have a limited storage room, a slim handstick vacuum will be a better option than a bulkier canister vacuum.

SIZE OF YOUR HOME + LENGTH OF TIME YOU NEED TO VACUUM

If you have a lot of room to cover, go for vacuum cleaners that feel lighter in your hand.

Cordless vacs are also good options for bigger spaces since you won't need to constantly plug your machine in and out of the socket to move it around, but the caveat is their battery runtime.

Most cordless tend to have short runtimes before needing a recharge so if you intend to vacuum for long periods, you might want to go with corded vacuums.

TYPES OF FLOORING

PHOTO: Design 4 Space

You want softer bristles if you are dealing with hardwood or tile flooring, since they will be gentler on these surfaces. Vacuuming carpets with high pile and long strands are a little less straightforward.

You want a vacuum cleaner that can dig deep, but you don't want to get a suction power that is too high so much so that your shag gets all tangled up in your machine.

SUCTION POWER

Some brands list the suction power of the vacuum cleaners, which is a good indicator of the vacuum cleaner's cleaning ability.

But if not, you can judge based on a few indicators such as airflow, which is the force of air that moves dirt and dust into the container of the vacuum, as well as the input power of the motor, usually measured in watts.

HEPA FILTER

PHOTO: HYLA Architects

If you suffer from allergies or have young children at home, consider getting a vacuum cleaner that comes with a HEPA filter.

A genuine HEPA filter traps about 99.97 per cent of fine dust particles that are 0.3 microns in diameter (one micron is one millionth of a metre).

A vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter will channel the dirty air that is being sucked in through the filter and any air that is released from the machine will therefore be cleaner than the surrounding air.

PETS

There are some vacuum cleaners that are made specifically for pet owners.

Some come with specially designed brush rolls that help to pick up and untangle pet hair and some vacuum cleaners come with scented tabs that remove pet odours and freshen up your home while you vacuum. We like Gtech's AirRam K9.

DO I NEED A STEAM CLEANER FUNCTION?